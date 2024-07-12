Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,225 in the last 365 days.

Oregon Law Announces Order of the Coif Inductees

The University of Oregon School of Law welcomed 18 graduates into the prestigious Order of the Coif national honor society.

Considered one of the highest honors a law student can receive, elected students must earn a juris doctor degree and a grade-point average that places them in the top 10 percent of their graduating class.

The National Order of the Coif was established in 1912, and 86 of the nation’s 203 accredited law schools have chapters. Oregon Law founded its chapter in 1934, and it remains the only school in Oregon to bsestow the honor.

Congratulations to the 2024 inductees!

Hannah Bland
Kelsi Campbell
Erin Curran-Tileston
Dannielle M. Curtis
Sean Downing
Lindsay Free
Natalie Gillard
Juliet Hayden
Allison Hess
Kasey Hooker
Molly Hooks
Justice Kelley
Daniel Mauldin
Matthew McMillen
Brad Mullen
Michael Newman
Jones Sinclair
Kelly Tedeschi-Bowman

You just read:

Oregon Law Announces Order of the Coif Inductees

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more