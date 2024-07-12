Oregon Law Announces Order of the Coif Inductees
The University of Oregon School of Law welcomed 18 graduates into the prestigious Order of the Coif national honor society.
Considered one of the highest honors a law student can receive, elected students must earn a juris doctor degree and a grade-point average that places them in the top 10 percent of their graduating class.
The National Order of the Coif was established in 1912, and 86 of the nation’s 203 accredited law schools have chapters. Oregon Law founded its chapter in 1934, and it remains the only school in Oregon to bsestow the honor.
Congratulations to the 2024 inductees!
Hannah Bland
Kelsi Campbell
Erin Curran-Tileston
Dannielle M. Curtis
Sean Downing
Lindsay Free
Natalie Gillard
Juliet Hayden
Allison Hess
Kasey Hooker
Molly Hooks
Justice Kelley
Daniel Mauldin
Matthew McMillen
Brad Mullen
Michael Newman
Jones Sinclair
Kelly Tedeschi-Bowman