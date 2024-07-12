Oregon Law Announces Order of the Coif Inductees

The University of Oregon School of Law welcomed 18 graduates into the prestigious Order of the Coif national honor society.

Considered one of the highest honors a law student can receive, elected students must earn a juris doctor degree and a grade-point average that places them in the top 10 percent of their graduating class.

The National Order of the Coif was established in 1912, and 86 of the nation’s 203 accredited law schools have chapters. Oregon Law founded its chapter in 1934, and it remains the only school in Oregon to bsestow the honor.

Congratulations to the 2024 inductees!

Hannah Bland

Kelsi Campbell

Erin Curran-Tileston

Dannielle M. Curtis

Sean Downing

Lindsay Free

Natalie Gillard

Juliet Hayden

Allison Hess

Kasey Hooker

Molly Hooks

Justice Kelley

Daniel Mauldin

Matthew McMillen

Brad Mullen

Michael Newman

Jones Sinclair

Kelly Tedeschi-Bowman