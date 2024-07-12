Texas Disaster Exemption: A Step-By-Step Guide For Property Owners

O'Connor has made a step-by-step guide for property owners to apply for Texas Disaster Exemptions easier to understand.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, many Texas property owners are facing rising costs to make urgent repairs to their homes and businesses because of storm damage. This step-by-step guide is designed to help Texas property owners evaluate their eligibility and navigate the process of applying for a temporary disaster exemption. O’Connor provides this guide to clients and all Texas property owners free of charge.Step 1: Confirm if your property is in a Texas county where a state disaster declaration is in effect. Click here to view our Temporary Disaster Exemption Information page. We have collected lists of 2024 Texas disaster declarations, including the counties impacted, declaration dates and deadlines.Step 2: Take photographs of the damage. For the best documentation, take photos from different angles and make sure you have pictures of the entire home or structure as well as close pictures of the areas of wreckage.The aftermath of Hurricane BerylStep 3: Collect estimates for repair and/or any receipts from completed repairs on the property for which you wish to apply for property tax exemption. You will need the values from these estimates and receipts for Step 4 and these supporting documents will be essential to demonstrate the actual property damage to the county.Step 4: Using your estimates and receipts, determine if your property has sustained at least 15% damage from a recent catastrophic weather event. Use O’Connor’s Disaster Exemption Calculator to estimate the exemption amount. If you qualify for a disaster exemption, continue to Step 5.Step 5: Download and complete Form 50-312: Temporary Exemption Property Damaged by Disaster.Step 6: File the completed Form 50-312 and all supporting documentation with the county appraisal district where the property is located. Check with the appraisal district to determine the preferred method of submission. The application MUST be submitted to your county appraisal district no later than the 105th day after the governor has declared the county a disaster area. The deadline for applications related to Hurricane Beryl must be submitted by the deadline of October 17, 2024.Step 7: Should the application be rejected, you may file an appeal in order to be granted a hearing. Property owners may represent themselves or secure the services of a property tax consultant to defend your disaster declaration exemption. Many firms offer this service for a contingency fee based on the value reduction your property attains at the hearing.About O'Connor O’Connor is among the largest property tax consulting firms in the United States, providing residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia, as well as commercial property tax reduction services across the United States. O’Connor’s team of professionals possess the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs more than 900 professionals worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.