Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open for Inaugural ‘Summer Showcase’ Live Auction in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the opening of bidding for its ‘Summer Showcase’ as part of its 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Featuring a hand-picked selection of marquee real estate offerings, bidding will culminate live on 18 July at the Pendry Manhattan West.

Headlining the upcoming sale is a Californian mid-century modern, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic ‘Fallingwater’ and a 258-acre private ranch in Wimberley, Texas.

Highlights from the sale include:

81 Eagle Ridge Place, Blackhawk Country Club, Danville, California

Listed for US$24.998 million by Joujou Chawla of Compass California

Current High Bid: US$10 million

A visionary mid-century modern home, 81 Eagle Ridge Place in Danville, California, was designed by famed architect Doug Dahlin to harmonize with its surroundings with 360-degree views of Mt. Diablo, Blackhawk Country Club, and surrounding hillsides. The custom-built privately gated estate occupies one of the largest and most coveted lots in the area. Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, the home enjoys unparalleled privacy and security with 24/7 guard services. Drawing inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic ‘Fallingwater’, the home was commissioned for Ken Behring, Blackhawk and real estate developer and former owner of the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks, and was meticulously crafted by architect Doug Dahlin, with interior design by Steven Chase, lighting design by Craig Roberts, and construction overseen by contractor Michael DeBene. Spanning nearly 27,000 square feet on 4.54 acres of land, the residence features seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, six half bathrooms, and two detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments.

‘Fisher Ranch’, 1141 Currie Ranch Road, Wimberley, Austin Hill Country, Texas

Listed for US$9.2 million by Lindsay Erhardt and James Bigley of eXp Realty

Current High Bid: US$3.4 million

‘Fisher Ranch’, located at 1141 Currie Ranch Road in Wimberly, Texas is a private 258-acre retreat an hour from Austin, featuring a spacious modern farmhouse-style home. Offering ample entertaining and customizable spaces, along with nearly 360-degree views from the first-floor patio, upper-level porch, or screened-in living space, it's one of Comal County's highest points. With over 4,000 square feet of living space in the main home and attached guest quarters, plus a large workshop for storage and expansion, it's ideal as a single-family home or hunting retreat. With two entrances from well-maintained highways, it's secluded yet convenient for visitors and residents alike.

Additional Properties:

‘Redgate’, 2 Foster Street, Marblehead Neck, North Shore Boston, Massachusetts

Listed for US$3.75 million by Traci Howe and Jodi Gildea of Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty

Current High Bid: US$1.9 million

This stunning, modern, shingle-style home offers harbor views, a spacious kitchen, dramatic great room, a ‘Gardener’s Cottage’, and a private dock.

‘Twin Oaks Ranch’, 11991 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Nashville Area, Tennessee

Listed for US$6.7 million by Robin Johnson and Geri Forkum of Benchmark Realty

Current High Bid: US$2.6 million

A turnkey ranch and investment opportunity, offering a main log home, four-bedroom guest home, a pond, riding arena, and round pen—all on 45-plus acres.

‘Querencia Stables’, 1910 Prochnow Road, Dripping Springs, Texas

Listed for US$3.35 million by Warren Smalley of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$1.8 million

This thoughtfully designed hill country equestrian estate offers all the space needed for boarding and training elite horses and riders. The property sits on over 15 acres with barns, holding pens, arenas, and a luxurious residential cabin.

987 Lost Angel Road, Sugarloaf Mountain, Boulder, Colorado

Listed for US$5.5 million by Lauren Jensen of MileHiModern

Current High Bid: US$2.25 million

This 2018 rebuild boasts 360-degree views and upscale finishes, complete with a guest house and equestrian amenities.

5-7094 Kuhio Highway, Hanalei, Hawaii

Listed for US$4.95 million by Neal Norman of Hawai‘i Life

Current High Bid: US$1.9 million

A bespoke oceanfront escape on the North Shore of Kauai, steps to the beach and ocean.

NHN Kelly Mountain Road, Columbia Falls, Near Glacier National Park, Montana

Listed for US$4 million by Sonja Burgard of National Parks Realty - Whitefish

Current High Bid: US$1.5 million

Surrounded by US Forestry Service land on three sides, this property offers a perfect opportunity to invest in Montana's natural beauty, ideal for creating a private retreat.

The ‘Summer Showcase’ will continue with a selection of properties closing online between 22-31 July. Featured properties include:

‘Villa Bianca’, Black Beauty, Nosara Area, Costa Rica

Listed for US$3.2 million by Virginia Pastor of Engel & Völkers Costa Rica

Starting Bids Expected Between US$750,000 and US$1.5 million

Bidding open 12–30 July

Offering a luxurious Costa Rican lifestyle, Villa Bianca features modern amenities, stunning jungle and ocean views, and ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

‘E2 Ranch’, 18818 Farm to Market 442 Road, Needville, Near Houston, Texas

Listed for US$3.95 million by Drake Heller and Mitch Eads of Republic Ranches

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$2.5 million

Bidding open 17–31 July

This 30-acre property less than an hour from Downtown Houston, hosts a 13,000-square-foot main home with 13 bedrooms, four kitchens, custom finishes, a private wine grotto, and an event center, making it ideal for a family compound or luxury venue.

The Mond, Unit #403 and Unit #703, 5104 Caroline Street, Houston, Texas

Listed for US$1.55 million and US$1.6 million by Brad Hermes of Keller Williams Metropolitan

Bidding open 18–31 July

These modern, luxurious condos, set in the heart of Houston, offer open floor plans, abundant natural light, and perfect spaces to entertain.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

