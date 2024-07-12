AFCI Expands Industry Access to Global Film Commissioner Conference

AFCI Week in Los Angeles, August 25-28, Opens Attendance to Production Industry Professionals and Policymakers; MPA Chair and CEO Charles Rivkin to Deliver Keynote Address

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) today announced a significant expansion for its annual AFCI Week conference in Los Angeles, which will take place August 25-28 at UCLA’s Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center. For the first time, AFCI Week 2024 will welcome all screen sector professionals to attend -- from studio executives and independent producers to location managers and government policymakers.



AFCI Week is the leading global conference for film commissioners. The four-day series of events unites diverse voices to address film commission trends, policies, technologies and best practices. It replaced the long-running AFCI Locations Show in 2018 to focus on the vital yet unsung role film commissioners play in economic development and job creation. In prior years, attendance at AFCI Week was reserved exclusively for AFCI members. This year’s conference marks a major milestone as it opens its doors to professionals from across the industry.

“The purpose of AFCI Week is to facilitate connections between our film commission members and the executives who decide where film and TV projects are produced,” said AFCI Executive Director Jaclyn Philpott. “Expanding attendance this year enables those with decision-making power to not only participate as speakers but also to engage as attendees, enhancing opportunities for dialogue and collaboration.”

Philpott explained that expanding AFCI Week 2024 attendance aligns with AFCI’s strategic plan to broaden its reach across the industry via membership tiers for major and independent studio executives, producers, vendors and other industry professionals.

AFCI Week 2024 will kick off with a keynote address by Charles Rivkin, Chairperson and CEO of the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and a champion for the industry’s economic and cultural influence.

“AFCI Week brings filmmakers, policy practitioners, and other key stakeholders together to navigate the state of the industry today, map out the potential for production tomorrow, and chart a course for our creative community long into the future,” Rivkin said. “The MPA is in the business of opening markets to the producers, actors, writers, casts, and crews who bring the magic of film and television to life – and AFCI presents an ideal setting to showcase how this industry’s inspiring content will continue to stand at the intersection of cultural resonance and economic impact.”

AFCI Week 2024 promises a dynamic blend of sessions and events open to all attendees, as well as offerings exclusively for film commissioners. Highlights include:

Panels and educational workshops on trending topics including AI, technology and the use of locations, tax incentives, infrastructure development, economic impact measurement/reporting, film tourism, and location marketing.

Case studies from both major and emerging production locales.

Networking receptions.

AFCI’s inaugural Film Industry Challenge workshop for global film commissioners and industry professionals to tackle current disruption scenarios, including AI, technology, workforce development, and government/community collaboration. Data gathered during the workshop will help shape AFCI’s future strategy and lead to the release of its inaugural Insights Report.

AFCI Week 2024 speakers represent industry-leading entities such as The Walt Disney Company, Annapurna, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon, Blumhouse, Paramount Studios, Fox, Lionsgate Studios, AICP, IFTA, Entertainment Partners and Olsberg-SPI, with many more to be announced.

“Our new, more inclusive approach to AFCI Week presents a unique opportunity for film commissioners and industry decision-makers to collaborate,” added Philpott. “We are stronger together, and in this era of significant change within the industry, we have a chance to innovate by harnessing the diversity of AFCI’s global network.”

AFCI Week would like to thank lead partners Texas Film Commission and Cinespace Studios for their support.

AFCI Week 2024 registration for non-members closes on August 19th, with packages including single and two-day passes. More information is available at https://afci.org/afci-week-2024/.

About the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI)

Founded in 1975, the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) is a nonprofit professional organization representing city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents. AFCI provides advocacy, connectivity and education to foster screen sector economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable manner. Signature events such AFCI Week and Cineposium draw industry professionals from around the world. AFCI is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Website: www.AFCI.org / LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/afci-community/

Contact:

Erik Deutsch (for AFCI)

erikd[at]excelpr[dot]com