M2 Compliance Supports SEC's EDGAR Next Initiative to Enhance Filing Security and Authorization

Fort Lauderdale, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance, a leader in regulatory compliance and financial printing solutions, is pleased to announce its support for the SEC's proposed EDGAR Next initiative, which aims to introduce significant technical and process changes to the EDGAR system.



What is EDGAR Next?

In 2021, the SEC requested public comment on potential changes to the EDGAR system, focusing on filer access and account management. This initiative, known as “EDGAR Next,” aims to improve EDGAR security and filing authorization by identifying the individual who submits a filing.

M2 Compliance and the broader filing community responded to the SEC’s request for comment, initiating a two-year dialogue to refine the needs of filers while meeting the SEC’s goals. On September 13, 2023, the SEC officially proposed the EDGAR Next initiative (“EDGAR Filer Access and Account Management”), with comments due by November 21, 2023. M2 Compliance submitted a detailed comment letter to the SEC, suggesting technical and process enhancements to improve EDGAR Next functionality.

EDGAR Next Proposal Details

Once implemented, EDGAR Next will represent one of the most significant changes to the SEC filing process. The SEC estimates that over 200,000 active filers will need to comply with the new requirements. Following the adoption of the final rule, individuals will be required to access the EDGAR system securely using individual login credentials and multi-factor authentication (MFA). Additionally, the proposed rule will require filers to:

Approve and designate individuals to act as Account Administrators.



Maintain their account on a dashboard in the EDGAR system.



Delegate authority to file on their behalf.



EDGAR Next Beta Testing

During the comment period, the SEC opened a Beta testing environment for EDGAR Next that mirrors the proposed changes. This environment allows filers and filing agents to evaluate the details and suggest improvements. M2 Compliance’s participation in this Beta testing helped identify potential issues and propose enhancements, as outlined in our SEC comment letter. We encourage all filers to log in and test the EDGAR Next Beta environment, open through March 15, 2024, to prepare for the final rule.

Final Rule Timing and Next Steps

With the comment period now closed, the SEC will review and consider the submitted letters. While this process may take some time, the SEC has prioritized EDGAR Next and is expected to move forward soon. It is possible that the SEC may adopt a final rule in early 2024, initiating a transition period for filers. Based on the proposal, the transition to EDGAR Next would begin with a one-month cooling-off period followed by a six-month transition period. Filers are encouraged to start preparing now for EDGAR Next.

Resources

For more information about M2 Compliance’s services and support for EDGAR Next, please visit our website at www.m2compliance.com or contact: