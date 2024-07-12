H.R. 6493, Safeguarding Electoral Integrity Act of 2023

H.R. 6493 would limit federal agencies’ involvement in voter registration by:

Repealing Executive Order 14019, which directs agencies to promote access to voting;

Restricting federal agencies from entering into agreements with nongovernmental organizations to conduct voter registration or mobilization activities; and

Prohibiting the use of federal grants for work-study programs in higher education for voter registration and mobilization.

The bill also would require agencies to report to the Congress on prior voter registration and mobilization activities.