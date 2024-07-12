Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,273 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 6493, Safeguarding Electoral Integrity Act of 2023

H.R. 6493 would limit federal agencies’ involvement in voter registration by:

  • Repealing Executive Order 14019, which directs agencies to promote access to voting; 
  • Restricting federal agencies from entering into agreements with nongovernmental organizations to conduct voter registration or mobilization activities; and
  • Prohibiting the use of federal grants for work-study programs in higher education for voter registration and mobilization. 

The bill also would require agencies to report to the Congress on prior voter registration and mobilization activities.

You just read:

H.R. 6493, Safeguarding Electoral Integrity Act of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more