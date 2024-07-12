Insuritas Announces Partnership with Integral Group Solution to Integrate Home Services into Embedded Insurance Platform

Insuritas strengthens BUNDLE embedded insurance platform to offer Home Services coverage in addition to existing home, auto, and business insurance products.

AGAWAM, MA, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas, the nation’s leading embedded insurance provider for financial institutions, announced a new partnership today with Integral Group Solution (IGS), a global leader in providing value-add assistance programs. This strategic partnership integrates IGS’ Home Services coverage plan within Insuritas’ award-winning BUNDLE platform to offer its financial institution customers additional opportunities for diversified, non-interest recurring income streams via insurance services.

Through IGS’ Home Services coverage plan, residents will have access to a range of valuable products aimed at simplifying home maintenance tasks, ensuring the safety, comfort, and longevity of their homes. This product is designed to enhance the lives of customers by offering affordable optional handyman services for home repairs, maintenance, and upkeep.

"This exciting development is just another key example of Insuritas’ commitment to provide diversified non-interest income for our financial institution partners," said Jeffrey Chesky, President and CEO at Insuritas. "For over two decades, BUNDLE has empowered banks and credit unions to offer essential insurance products that meet their customers' needs. We are extremely pleased to be able to add Home Services coverage to an already comprehensive portfolio of protection products."

"Our partnership with Insuritas is a testament to our shared values of community enrichment and support," said Jair Marrugo, CEO at IGS. "We are excited to introduce the Home Services Coverage Plan to empower customers to maintain their homes more easily and affordably. Our goal is to make a positive impact on our customers by offering innovative solutions that align with their needs."

BUNDLE by Insuritas is an award-winning, turnkey embedded insurance agency solution that provides financial institutions of all sizes with a complete suite of insurance products to offer to their members. From home and auto insurance to life and health insurance, BUNDLE by Insuritas strengthens a financial institution’s product offerings to offer customers the insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

Insuritas is excited to continue to partner with innovative industry leaders to provide protection products that are complimentary with its core P&C home and auto embedded insurance capabilities.

About Insuritas

Insuritas’ mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Leveraging proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations through its BUNDLE brand, Insuritas offers a vast network of solutions to empower partners to operate their own labeled, full-service insurance agency. With Insuritas' data solutions, partners can generate expanded wallet share, increased retention, and recurring non-interest revenue. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

About Integral Group Solution (IGS)

Integral Group Solution (IGS) is a global leader in providing top-notch programs and services with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Operating in 21 countries, IGS delivers over 1,000,000 annual services to customers around the world. With an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), IGS is dedicated to meeting the needs of our partners and their communities while upholding the highest standards of excellence www.igroupsolution.net