Corum Advises Flexagon in Acquisition by Main Capital Partners

SEATTLE, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Wisconsin-based Flexagon, a provider of DevOps solutions for mission-critical industries, has been acquired by Main Capital Partners. Main Capital partners will use this acquisition to leverage a selective buy-and-build strategy that will expedite Flexagon’s growth in the DevOps market.



“We are excited to support this transaction for Flexagon with Main Capital. The team at Flexagon is on a mission to scale the business, providing an innovative and feature-rich DevOps platform to enterprises, focusing on COTS-based eco-systems such as Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP. This new platform investment will allow Flexagon to accelerate its go-to-market strategy with a strong backer in Main Capital. It’s also a great cultural match between the teams,” said William Hill, SVP at Corum Group.

“The entire team at Corum was instrumental in our successful transaction,” states Dan Goerdt, CEO of Flexagon. “Their systematic and broad process, significant technical and industry knowledge, tenacity and drive were invaluable. They never let up in terms of their energy, focus and attention during the process and we could not have had this outcome without their professionalism, skill, and hard work.”

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over 500 software M&A transactions in nearly 40 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Flexagon

Flexagon is a leading provider of DevOps software for complex enterprise technology environments such as Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce. Flexagon’s DevOps platform, FlexDeploy, provides a comprehensive and integrated solution which enhances development speed and productivity, enables continuous delivery, and optimizes release management processes. FlexDeploy enables companies to become compliant with software security and audit requirements and to meet delivery timelines in a cost-efficient manner. For more information, visit www.flexagon.com .

About Main Capital Partners

Main Capital Partners is a leading software investor managing private equity funds active in Northwestern Europe and North America. Main has 20 years of experience in software investing and works closely with the management teams in its portfolio as a strategic partner, in order to achieve profitable growth and larger outstanding software groups. Main has 70 employees and offices in The Hague, Stockholm, Düsseldorf, Antwerp and an affiliated office in Boston. Main has approximately 6 billion euros in assets under management and currently has an active portfolio of over 46 software companies. Together, these companies provide about 12,000 employees. Through the Main Social Institute, Main supports students with grants and scholarships to study IT and Computer Science at Technical Universities and Universities of Applied Sciences. For more information, visit www.maincapitalpartners.com.

Corum Contact:

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

heidio@corumgroup.com