FAA Proposes $400,000 Civil Penalty Against Kalitta Air

Friday, July 12, 2024

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $400,000 civil penalty against Kalitta Air of Ypsilanti, Michigan, for allegedly flying procedures it was prohibited from using.

The agency alleges Kalitta was prohibited from flying the procedures because of the software installed on the Boeing 777’s flight computer. The company used the prohibited procedures on 44 flights between Dec. 29, 2022, and Jan. 26, 2023, the agency alleges.

Kalitta has asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.
 

