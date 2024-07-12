Safuu 2.0: The New DeFi Protocol on BASE Blockchain offering 102,800% APY

Brisbane, Australia, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safuu, a pioneer in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, is proud to announce the launch of Safuu 2.0, a revolutionary revival of the original Safuu protocol. Building on the immense success of Safuu 1.0, Safuu 2.0 introduces enhanced features and unprecedented earning opportunities, positioning itself as a groundbreaking force in the DeFi ecosystem.









Safuu 1.0 established a remarkable legacy by delivering consistent and substantial returns to its users, gaining widespread recognition, trust and adoption within the DeFi community. Now, with the introduction of Safuu 2.0, the platform is set to elevate this success to new heights, offering an even more robust and sustainable model for users to maximize their earnings.

Bryan Legend, a leading figure in the DeFi sector, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Safuu 2.0 presents a new rebirth from the well-known brand that Safuu has become and will usher in a new wave of guaranteed earning potential in 2024 and beyond."

At the heart of Safuu 2.0 is the innovative Stake-To-Earn model, which offers users the opportunity to earn up to 102,800% APY. This model allows users to stake their tokens in various staking pools and receive automatic compound interest every 15 minutes, 96 times daily. This consistent and frequent payout structure ensures that users can maximize their returns with minimal effort, making it an attractive proposition for both new and seasoned investors.

Key Features of Safuu 2.0

1. Highest Stake-To-Earn APY: Safuu 2.0 offers an unmatched APY of up to 102,800%, the highest in the industry. This fixed and guaranteed APY is backed by the protocol, ensuring users can stake their tokens with confidence.

2. SHERIFF Revenue Model: The Safuu High-Yielding External Revenue Income Fund Forever (SHERIFF) is a cornerstone of the Safuu 2.0 protocol. This model leverages Flash Loan income on the BASE Blockchain to generate additional revenue, providing a bonus on top of the fixed APY for all stakers.

3. Statically Charged Rebasing: Safuu 2.0 introduces a novel concept within DeFi with Statically Charged Rebasing. This sustainable interest model issues tokens at a protocol level with a static supply, eliminating token dilution and ensuring long-term sustainability.

4. Automatic Revenue Generation: Through the SHERIFF model, Safuu 2.0 drives targeted revenue to the protocol, achieving long-term growth and sustainability. This automatic eligibility feature allows all stakers to benefit from consistent revenue generation.

Staking Pools Overview



Safuu 2.0 offers a range of staking pools to cater to different investment preferences:

- 12-month stake: 102,800% APY + SHERIFF Bonus

- 9-month stake: 57,825% APY + SHERIFF Bonus

- 6-month stake: 38,550% APY + SHERIFF Bonus

- 3-month stake: 19,275% APY + SHERIFF Bonus

- 30-day stake: 4,224% APY + SHERIFF Bonus

- 14-day stake: 1,971% APY + SHERIFF Bonus

- 7-day stake: 985% APY + SHERIFF Bonus

- 1-day stake: 140% APY + SHERIFF Bonus

These fixed APYs ensure that users can choose a staking duration that best suits their investment strategy while enjoying guaranteed returns.

About Safuu:

Safuu is a leading decentralized finance platform dedicated to providing innovative solutions for investors. With a focus on sustainability and high returns, Safuu continues to set new benchmarks in the DeFi space.

Safuu 2.0 is set to redefine the DeFi landscape with its innovative features and unparalleled earning potential. By combining a proven model with new enhancements, Safuu 2.0 offers a secure and lucrative opportunity for investors to achieve significant returns. As the DeFi market continues to evolve, Safuu 2.0 stands out as a leader, providing a new standard of guaranteed earning potential for 2024 and beyond.

For more information about Safuu 2.0 and how to participate, please visit www.safuu.com.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Bryan Legend marketing(at)safuu.com