PRN, aka Local Travel CNA Jobs, Might Be a Great Choice For Nurses
Many nursing assistants wonder if they can earn high pay while working as CNAs. The answer is yes. Keep reading to learn moreBOUNTIFUL, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many nursing assistants wonder if they can earn high pay while working as CNAs. The answer is yes! Keep reading to learn more about local CNA jobs, self-contracted CNA jobs, how taxes work as a freelance CNA if the pros outweigh the cons for taxes, and how to become a freelance CNA.
Can I Find PRN Jobs As a CNA?
Certified nurse assistants (CNAs) are those hardworking, compassionate, trustworthy helping hands, and they are in high demand. One can work as a permanent, complete, or part-time staff member or as a self-contracted nursing assistant, picking up per diem (PRN) shifts, taking contracts as a travel CNA, or even as a local travel CNA.
That sounds contradictory, but one can have the advantages of travel nursing without traveling far away from home and family.
Self-Contracted PRN and Local Travel CNA Jobs
The Nursa article on Travel Nursing Jobs Close to Home points out and explains the differences between PRN nursing and local travel nursing jobs, including the advantages of each. However, some people do not realize that nursing assistants also have these same opportunities, and the job market for CNA jobs has only grown since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duration: PRN jobs are often called "gigs" because they are usually for only one or two shifts at a time. Local CNA jobs are closer to home, usually within the state where one have a life, sometimes even in the same city.
Pay: This year, the average hourly pay for a full-time CNA is $15.99, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. A local travel CNA or per diem CNA brings in double, approximately $36/hour.
Independence: Talking about freedom and independence from work commitments to find balance in life, to give ones' children and family the time and attention they yearn after, nursing assistant gig jobs star in flexibility. One commits to a shift at a time.
Another question one indeed may have is about taxes.
How Does a Travel Nurse Handle Taxes if They Are Per Diem CNA?
1099 Taxes vs. W2 Taxes
As a CNA with a full or part-time position, their employer files a Form W-2 for them and pays their income tax and the employee portion of Social Security and Medicare taxes with funds withheld from their paychecks. Employers provide them with a copy of their W-2s in January of each year.
PRN nurses who pick up jobs on a staffing app, such as Nursa, are not employees but independent contractors and are responsible for filing and paying their taxes using Form 1099-NEC. If they are a CNA, licensed practical nurse (LPN), or registered nurse (RN) and have worked per diem shifts through Nursa, or some PRN staffing agency or app, they will receive a Form 1099-NEC from each CNA job app or agency. To learn more about self-employment taxes, read the IRS post here. Understand the taxes to make well-informed decisions, but it is complicated, and they should hire a tax expert (CPA) who will help them formulate their report correctly and on time, including deductions. The following is a list of items that may be considered for deductions, but remember: one will need receipts.
Work shoes or clothing
Work equipment, such as a stethoscope, scissors, penlight, or oximeter
Licensing or certification exam and renewal fees
Continuing education classes or workshops
Insurance premiums, including health, professional liability of worker's compensation insurance
Transportation expenses
Student loan interest
As contractors PRN CNAs are responsible for paying their income tax (state and local) and self-employment tax. The self-employment taxes cover Social Security and Medicare, a percentage rate from their net income of self-contractor work.
As a contractor, they pay 100% of their Social Security and Medicare taxes, whereas as an employee, the employee pays 50%, and the employer pays 50%.
Does The Higher Pay Of Local Travel CNA Jobs Offset Higher Taxes?
As a local travel or per diem CNA, their payment will be significantly higher than a staff nursing assistant, and they may receive housing and transportation, as stipulated in their work, depending on the location and if it's a short-term contract vs. per diem. Their taxes will also be higher, but the difference will be much less if they take advantage of the deductions. As a contractor, they do not have the benefits covered by permanent employment, including retirement and insurance (health, compensation, unemployment, and disability), paid training and vacations, and bonuses. They will have to pay for all these themselves. However, they can write off some of the insurance and training payments as tax-deductible expenses.
Can One Freelance as a CNA?
Yes, One can! Many hospitals and healthcare centers need qualified, caring, and temporary CNAs, registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and they are willing to pay the price. Their work is crucial to the patients and the hospitals, and they deserve a high pay rate. How can they find CNA jobs nearby? Nursa's team will help them find local travel CNA or PRN CNA jobs nearby. Download the user-friendly app, and decide which job is best for them.
