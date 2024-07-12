Massachusetts Institute of Technology Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Michelle Lam a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Michelle Lam a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).



Michelle Lam, a first-year student, studies mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Outside the classroom, Lam has designed an adapted baseball launcher for children with disabilities and worked to bring STEM education to under-resourced schools.

"Michelle is so creative, and she's excited about using her education to make the world a better place. We're lucky to be able to support students like her," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

