Tikka Shack Is All Set To Open Its 13th Location In Virginia Beach Area

Tikka Shack, the USA’s fastest-growing fast-casual Indian chain, is excited to open at 3388 Princess Anne Rd. Enjoy authentic, vibrant Indian flavors.

We're thrilled to open in Virginia Beach," said Tikka Shack. "With great feedback from other locations, we can't wait to bring fresh, flavorful dishes to this vibrant community!” — Pramod Prodduturi

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tikka Shack, the fastest-growing fast-casual Indian restaurant chain in the USA, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 3388 Princess Anne Rd, Suite 301-B, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23456. Residents and visitors of Virginia Beach can now enjoy a diverse array of Indian dishes that bring the authentic and vibrant flavors of India to their community.

Tikka Shack aims to make ethnic food domestic by offering a diverse menu that caters to a wide range of palates. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Indian curries or fusion Indian Pizzas, Wraps, Tacos, Biryanis, Kabobs, or other unique creations, Tikka Shack has something to satisfy every taste bud.

“We are beyond excited to open our doors in Virginia Beach,” said a representative of Tikka Shack. “The response from our previous locations has been overwhelmingly positive, and we can’t wait to bring our fresh, flavorful, and innovative dishes to the vibrant community of Virginia Beach.”

The new Virginia Beach location is designed to offer a welcoming and comfortable dining experience for all. With a convenient location, friendly staff, and a menu that blends classic Indian flavors with contemporary twists, Tikka Shack is set to become a favorite dining destination for both – locals and tourists alike.

Tikka Shack is more than just a restaurant; it’s a place that brings people together irrespective of their diverse ethnic backgrounds. Our mission is to introduce the rich, diverse, and delicious flavors of Indian cuisine to the American palate in a way that is both accessible and enjoyable. From lip-smacking curries to savory kabobs, every dish is crafted using high-quality local ingredients and traditional cooking methods.

Grand Opening Details:

Date: 18th July 2024

Address: 3388 Princess Anne Rd, Suite 301-B, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23456

Phone: (717) 899-8890

Time: 11 AM onwards

Join us for our grand opening and enjoy special promotions, delicious food, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the best of Indian cuisine. Follow us on social media for updates, special offers, and a sneak peek at what’s to come.

About Tikka Shack:

Tikka Shack is a fast-casual Indian restaurant chain that started with a simple mission: to make ethnic food domestic. With locations rapidly expanding across the country, Tikka Shack is committed to serving high-quality, flavorful Indian dishes that are both authentic and innovative. Tikka Shack's menu features a wide variety of options, including curries, pizzas, wraps, tacos, biryanis, and kabobs, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information about Tikka Shack and to explore the menu, visit www.tikkashack.com.

Media Contact: Heta Vyas

Email: namaste@tikkashack.com

Join us in celebrating the opening of Tikka Shack in Virginia Beach and discover why we are the fastest-growing fast-casual Indian chain in the USA!

