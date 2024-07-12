Jamalco Refinery Back to Full Production Following Hurricane Beryl

CHICAGO, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum today announced that its Jamalco bauxite mining and alumina production joint venture has returned to full production following the impact of the recent Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica. No injuries to employees nor significant damage occurred to Jamalco’s production facilities. Century does not expect the event to have a material effect on its financial results.



” I want to say thank you to the entire Jamalco team who did a remarkable job preparing for and operating safely through this major storm,” said Century’s President and CEO Jesse Gary. “While we are thankful that our employees are safe and that no significant damage occurred at the refinery, the hurricane did have a major impact on the surrounding communities, and we are working with local officials in Clarendon and other parishes to assist those in need.”

While Jamalco’s production facilities escaped significant damage, the port facility was impacted by the storm, where a portion of the alumina conveyor was damaged and will need repair. The repairs are anticipated to be completed in several weeks. Jamalco has secured alternative port arrangements to ensure continued alumina shipments to its customers while the repairs to the conveyor are ongoing. The damage to Jamalco’s alumina conveyor is not anticipated to impact the refinery’s production levels, ability to receive raw materials or otherwise operate the refinery.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States and also operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica.

Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

