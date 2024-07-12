Basic steps to start an eCommerce business (Part One) - YourRetailCoach Dubai

Basic steps to start an eCommerce business

As a medium of distribution of products (and sometimes services), eCommerce offers tremendous potential for business in the MENA region.

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On one hand, there are countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt with large markets and many favourable demographic factors and on the other, countries like the UAE offer world-class business infrastructure or Qatar with super high-income levels.

This favourability also makes eCommerce a highly competitive route in the Middle East and the overall MENA region. In this communiqué, retail and eCommerce consultants - YourRetailCoach (YRC) shed light on some of the basic steps to start an eCommerce business with an emphasis on the region.

Get advise for E-commerce retail business : http://www.yourretailcoach.ae/contact-us/

𝐒𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐚 & 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥

Before going to study markets, it is important to have a sketch of the business idea and the probable business model.

This is important for two reasons - it serves as the business idea validation process and it helps give a shape and direction to market research. Some of the relevant points to be defined or ideated (for further investigation) in this step are:

· What is the business idea? What is being offered? What will it stand for?

· Reasons for choosing the specific business or line of products and services

· Domain expertise and relevant experience

· Market gaps covered

· Value to customers

· Intended value propositions

· Brand distinction

· Potential customer segments

· Market size

· Value chain

· Competition

· Ease of doing business, regulatory environment

𝐄𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Market research has a massive scope of work. This is why the previous step of developing a sketch of the business idea and business model is important. It helps pinpoint what market information to be looked for.

Besides, big cities in the region like Dubai, Riyadh, Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Kuwait City, and Doha, already have a presence of strong retail and eCommerce brands. Going without deep and insightful market research is not recommended.

In general, some of the important areas of work in eCommerce market research are:

· Overall market behaviour and features

· Values, culture, and tradition

· Total market size

· Competition analysis

· Channel analysis

· Demand analysis

· Pricing analysis

· Location-based analysis

· Value analysis, consumer behaviour, customer/user journey, usage patterns

· Market segmentation

· Ideal and targetable segments

· Technology environment

· Regulatory environment

· Supply chain and logistics

· Future prospects

· SWOT analysis

Market research should always lead to actionable information and insights. Any information gap filled with assumptions could lead to flaws in the rest of the eCommerce business planning process. Gaining an understanding of local values, culture, and tradition (including linguistics) should be emphasised in market research.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥

After market research, most of the required information should be available for finalising the business model. In eCommerce business model development, the value chain is mapped along with the list of required internal and external capabilities to create and deliver the intended value propositions to customers.

This entails establishing the value propositions, listing the key activities of the value chain, identifying the key value chain partners, defining the customer segments and CRM strategies, highlighting the major costs and streams of revenue, and determining the channel approach. The essence of business modelling is drawing the basic framework of what a business will do and how it will remain sustainable.

𝐄𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦

ECommerce platform is the framework of technology based on which buying and selling takes place in eCommerce. This framework comprises software, hardware, and networking technologies for online storefronts to work for both customers and businesses. It is the eCommerce platform that determines the extent of digital capabilities an eCommerce app/website will have.

To make a good decision in selecting an eCommerce platform, an essential requirement is having business and technological solutions on the same page. In the selection of an eCommerce platform, businesses have the option of developing their own infrastructure (On-Premises) or using the services of eCommerce platform service providers (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS).

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡

Your Retail Coach (YRC) is a boutique retail and eCommerce consulting firm with 10+ years of experience in providing enterprise startup and management solutions. With a scaling global trail, YRC has served over 500 clients across 25+ verticals with a success ratio of 95%. In eCommerce business consulting, YRC offers planning and implementation services and solutions for enterprise setup and business growth and expansion.

For professional assistance in eCommerce business set-up, management, and expansion or to speak to one of YRC’s eCommerce business consultants - http://www.yourretailcoach.ae/contact-us/

10 steps to start an E-COMMERCE Business - Right BUSINESS STRATEGY [ Step1 ]