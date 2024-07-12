insightsoftware Named an Overall Leader in the Dresner 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study

Achieving a perfect recommend score, Logi Symphony from insightsoftware maximizes the value of an organization's BI efforts, helping to drive critical business decisions

RALEIGH, N.C., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , a global provider of comprehensive solutions for finance, accounting, and operations teams, announced it has been named an Overall Leader for Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in the Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. The report examines user trends, market drivers, and achievements and objectives across leading BI software providers. insightsoftware also maintained a perfect recommend score for the fourth consecutive year.



Logi Symphony from insightsoftware enables independent software vendors (ISVs) and application teams to embed self-service, end-to-end analytics and business intelligence (ABI), and visualizations into any web-based application. It offers seamless integration, flexible customization, and composability with a rich user experience. The 2024 release of Logi AI revolutionizes BI with customizable generative AI chatflows and predictive insights tailored for secure, data-driven decision-making. Businesses can also accelerate time to market with Logi Symphony’s latest SaaS-based deployment capabilities, offering streamlined and scalable analytics without complex IT installations.

“Today’s BI landscape demands solutions that surpass static reports and siloed data,” said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data & Analytics at insightsoftware. “insightsoftware’s continued recognition by Dresner Advisory Services is a testament to our commitment to continually push on the notion of continuous intelligence with transformative capabilities of Logi Symphony. We have combined the best BI features under a single self-service solution to allow teams to build high-impact and actionable data products. This helps customers drive stickier user engagement and accelerating insight to action - a focus on outcomes vs. countless cycles of wasted data wrangling.”

“Our annual study provides a comprehensive real-world perspective on adoption, objectives, and achievements within the BI and analytics industry, as well as vendor ratings that are entirely based on the voice of the customer," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory. "Congratulations to insightsoftware for another excellent performance in our annual report and for receiving its fourth consecutive perfect recommendation.”

Dresner Advisory Services also named insightsoftware a winner in the 2023 Technology Innovation Awards for Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting and Embedded Business Intelligence .

Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to providing a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com. You can download the report here.

To learn more about Logi Symphony from insightsoftware and its implications for embedded analytics, visit its website .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com .

