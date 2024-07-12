Governor Hochul Announces Opening of Great Lakes 360, a New Living Museum on the Aquarium of Niagara’s Expanded Campus

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of the Great Lakes 360 living museum on the newly expanded campus of the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls State Park. The project is located in the former Niagara Gorge Discovery Center and features notable wildlife of the Niagara River and larger Great Lakes ecosystem. The transformative project is designed to attract new visitors and development to the city’s downtown, create more year-round attractions, and help reconnect the people of Niagara Falls to the waterfront that defines the city’s identity. This announcement further supports the Governor's “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which was launched earlier this month to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

“The new Great Lakes 360 space provides a new and unique opportunity for kids and families in Western New York to put down their phones this summer, go outside, and take advantage of the exhibits and panoramic views of the beautiful Niagara River Gorge,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding the Aquarium’s footprint with this targeted investment, we are helping forge a brighter future for Niagara Falls by drawing in new visitors, boosting the pride of residents, stimulating the economy, and attracting new development to the city’s downtown.”

The $5.2 million Great Lakes 360 project’s accessible exhibit design transformed the building into a one-stop destination where visitors of all ages and abilities can experience the ecological story of the region all year round. The 16 new interactive exhibits feature turtles, amphibians, insects, and many species of fish, representing the diverse ecosystems of the Great Lakes. One of the highlights is a sturgeon touch pool where visitors can interact with this significant local species. The completed project has increased the number of living exhibits at the aquarium by 40 percent. There are 9 new full-time equivalent positions added to the aquarium staff for Great Lakes 360.

The Great Lakes 360 museum also includes a multipurpose theater space, a gift shop, and a rooftop area with stunning views of the gorge. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the area trails that surround the new building. The expansion enhances the overall Aquarium of Niagara experience and general admission includes entry to both buildings, along with a robust daily schedule of informative and entertaining presentations.

Great Lakes 360 is located in the northern end of Niagara Falls State Park and positioned at the precipice of the Niagara Gorge, just 500 feet southwest of the aquarium’s main building, creating an expanded campus for the popular family attraction. Under the agreement with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and the New York Power Authority, the aquarium renovated the vacant building, creating new space for Great Lakes-focused exhibits. The museum is ideally situated along the new greenspace established through the recently completed removal of the former Robert Moses Parkway.

Great Lakes 360 is supported by a $1 million capital grant through I LOVE NY's Market New York program and a $675,000 Empire State Development grant. Other supporters include the East Hill Foundation, Grigg Lewis Foundation, John R. Oishei Foundation, KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation, M&T Charitable Foundation, Margaret L. Wendt Foundation, National Grid Project C, Niagara County IDA, Niagara River Greenway in partnership with the City of Niagara Falls, New York State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds. The project builds upon more than $10 million in capital improvements the aquarium has made since 2018 and demonstrates the aquarium’s commitment to enhancing the visitor experience through dynamic and engaging attractions.

Aquarium of Niagara President and CEO Chad Fifer said, “This is a significant moment for the Aquarium of Niagara as we celebrate the first expansion in our nearly 60-year history, and we are thrilled to showcase these important local ecosystems as we increase our footprint in the community. We are committed to growing our presence as both a destination and a quality-of life resource for our neighbors, where guests can make authentic connections with animals, learn through hands-on experiences that both surprise and delight, and discover how to become positive agents of change for our planet. We thank our funders, community partners, and neighbors for their generous support in helping bring this vision to life.”

Great Lakes 360 complements the Niagara Falls Heritage Gateways project, which is comprised of five public gateway features intended to stimulate reinvestment in Niagara Falls. The $12 million Niagara Falls Heritage Gateway Project focuses on the northern and southern ends of a proposed “Downtown Niagara Falls Heritage Path,” which will expand activities downtown while strengthening the connections between downtown Niagara Falls and Niagara Falls State Park. The Niagara Falls Heritage Gateways project is funded by the state with $10 million through Buffalo Billion II and $2 million through the Regional Revitalization Partnership. Conceptual renderings can be found here.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The pieces of the economic development strategy are coming together in Niagara Falls with the opening of a new, vibrant, interactive museum on the campus of the Aquarium of Niagara. Exciting projects like this attract new visitors and give them a reason to stay longer, boosting the region’s economy and overall image. I look forward to visiting the museum and learning more about the wildlife that makes the region so unique.”

Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, “Great Lakes 360 enhances a must-see attraction by allowing the Aquarium of Niagara to spotlight the unique ecosystem of the Greater Niagara region in a new and engaging way that will delight visitors of all ages. When coupled with America's first state park at Niagara Falls and the other great local attractions, from jet boat tours to the Underground Railroad Heritage Center, Great Lakes 360 is the latest reason why it's so easy to love New York.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “New York State Parks congratulates the Aquarium of Niagara on the opening of Great Lakes 360 and is so proud to be partnering with them for this exciting new attraction. The opportunity to learn more about the ecology of the Great Lakes and ultimately Niagara Falls and the Niagara River will only add to the visitor experience here at the Falls while offering another year-round attraction.”

NYPA Chairman and Western New York resident John R. Koelmel said, “The new museum at the Aquarium of Niagara will provide Niagara Falls visitors and residents with state-of-the-art, interactive exhibits that teach about the waterways vital to our region’s ecosystem, economy, culture and identity.”

State Senator Robert Ortt said, “Congratulations to the Aquarium of Niagara on a new and exciting addition to its growing downtown campus. Great Lakes 360 is a unique way of showcasing New York’s abundant wildlife and natural beauty to both local residents and visitors from around the world, this facility is a wonderful compliment to the displays and exhibits just a few hundred feet away at the Aquarium. I’d like to thank the team at the Aquarium of Niagara for its vision that has led to tremendous growth and meaningful investments that continue to benefit Niagara Falls and Western New York.”

Assemblymember Angelo Morinello said, “Great Lakes 360 is a major upgrade not only for the Aquarium of Niagara but also for Niagara Falls as a whole. This exhibit highlights the fish and wildlife of the immediate Great Lakes region, which locals and tourists can learn about and enjoy. I’d like to thank the Aquarium for their vision and for continuing to invest in our great city.”

City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Resatino said, “For nearly 60 years the Aquarium of Niagara has been providing residents and visitors with an “up close” experience of aquatic sea life, providing education on the delicate ecosystem, and encouraging conservation. This expansion and the new Great Lakes 360 museum, with its exciting and interactive exhibits, brings that same commitment and skill to an understanding of our Great lakes, which embrace our region and along with our majestic Niagara Falls represent nearly one quarter of the world’s fresh water. This venue will provide another year-round attraction to assist our tourism industry and we appreciate the commitment of Governor Hochul to this project and to our City, in addition we congratulate the Aquarium of Niagara and look forward to their continued excellent efforts in our community.”

President and CEO of Destination Niagara USA John Percy said, “The addition of Great Lakes 360 is a major enhancement to the offerings provided by the Aquarium of Niagara, allowing us to attract and entertain visitors to Niagara Falls on a year-round basis. This expansion is a win for locals and visitors alike, giving increased access to affordable family fun in the destination.”

About the Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara is a non-profit organization and public aquarium located in Niagara Falls, NY. As the only aquatic museum in the region, the Aquarium of Niagara serves the community as a nexus for explorative learning by celebrating natural wonders and inspiring people to make a difference for aquatic life. Its campus is comprised of two distinct buildings housing 180 different species, including several that were rescued and deemed unable to return to the wild. The Aquarium is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Alliance for Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, and the International Marine Mammal Trainer’s Association. For more information visit aquariumofniagara.org.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency. The mission of ESD is to promote a vigorous and growing economy, encourage the creation of new job and economic opportunities, increase revenues to the State and its municipalities, and achieve stable and diversified local economies. Through the use of loans, grants, tax credits and other forms of financial assistance, ESD strives to enhance private business investment and growth to spur job creation and support prosperous communities across New York State. ESD is also the primary administrative agency overseeing the Regional Economic Development Councils and the marketing of "I LOVE NY,” the State's iconic tourism brand. For more information on Regional Councils and Empire State Development, visit www.regionalcouncils.ny.gov and www.esd.ny.gov.

About New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which in 2021 were visited by record 78.4 million people. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit www.parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call 518.474.0456. Also, connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.