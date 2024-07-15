Denbo Named to Insurance Business America’s 2024 List of Top Retail Brokers
William Denbo, President, Commercial Insurance Associates (CIA)
Commercial Insurance Associates President One of Only Eleven Platinum BrokersNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Denbo, president of Commercial Insurance Associates, was named a Platinum Broker, part of Insurance Business America’s List of Top Retail Brokers of 2024.
“While I’m delighted to be named, this is an honor not just for me, but for everyone at CIA,” says Denbo. “Being named a Platinum level broker would not be possible without their dedication and support.”
The more than 60 recipients recognized had to satisfy a series of criteria: at least $1 million in premium revenue in 2023; at least 50 percent commercial P&C business, and demonstrated year-over-year growth from 2022, according to Insurance Business. Platinum Broker status was conferred on those who had exceeded $4 million in 2023 revenue.
Half of the recipients have been in the insurance business for 11-20 years. Denbo just marked 16 years in the business - the last 18 months as CIA president. A majority of the group, or 57%, operate in all 50 states, as does CIA.
Insurance Business America is part of Key Media Business Information, a specialist publishing company that produces trade publications for niche markets such as legal, insurance, education and the mortgage industry.
About Commercial Insurance Associates
Founded in 2002, Commercial Insurance Associates, LLC is an Insurance Journal Top 100 property and casualty insurance broker in the US. With over $400 million in premium volume written, CIA’s 150 employees are committed to providing superior solutions to clients’ risk management needs. Licensed in all 50 states and currently representing select international clients, CIA’s client portfolio ranges from publicly held companies to local start-up ventures. The company has offices in Nashville,TN.; Greenville, SC; Baltimore, MD, and a satellite office in Houston, TX. https://www.com-ins.com
