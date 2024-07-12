Verizon delivers connectivity to Houston-area communities, first responders during Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon's network was ready as Hurricane Beryl descended upon the Houston area earlier this week.

All of Verizon’s macro cell sites, which provide large area coverage, have backup battery power, and ninety percent of Verizon’s macro cell sites in the Houston market have backup generator power, meaning that even as millions of people lost electricity, Verizon was able to quickly restore connectivity to nearly all of its customers.

"We know our customers rely on us, which is why we make investments to ready our network for even the most extreme conditions,” said Sandra Loughridge, Associate VP of Network Engineering at Verizon. “Our team has been working around the clock to harden our networks ahead of landfall and to keep our customers and first responders connected in the days since.”

Since Hurricane Beryl first made landfall, Verizon’s engineers have been working 24/7 to assess damage, restore power and fiber connections, and ensure backup systems like batteries and generators are operational and refueled. The Verizon Response Team deployed seven mobile assets across Houston, including five STEERs (Satellite Trailer Emitting Equipment Remote); one SPOT (Satellite Picocell on a Trailer); and one STUD (Satellite Trailer Universal Design).

Verizon Frontline

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team moved into the region ahead of the storm and, in the hours following landfall, deployed across the Houston area to provide mission-critical communications support to public safety agencies and Emergency Operation Centers.

The team worked hand-in-hand with 20 different federal, state and local emergency management teams operating in the region to deploy dozens of Verizon Frontline solutions including drones, smartphones, routers, mobile hotspots, and portable satellite assets in support of emergency response and recovery operations.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies.

Supporting the Community

Verizon has set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other solutions at community centers around the city of Houston:

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus

BakerRipley Ripley House

Northeast Multi-Service Center



Verizon is also waiving domestic call/text/data usage costs incurred by postpaid consumer customers and small business customers in storm-affected areas in Texas. The waiver will be in effect between Monday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 17, 2024. You can find more details of this offer on verizon.com .

Media contact:

Lauren Peterson

lauren.peterson@verizon.com

214-662-3801