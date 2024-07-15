Pastor Dino Rizzo Announces Recent Conversation With Pastors Shaun and Dianna Nepstad in Latest UNSCRIPTED Episode

Pastor Dino Rizzo engages in an insightful conversation with Pastors Shaun and Dianna Nepstad about faith, leadership, and church growth.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an engaging new episode from Season 4 of UNSCRIPTED, Pastor Dino Rizzo hosts Pastors Shaun and Dianna Nepstad, founders of Fellowship Church in Antioch, California.

Founded in 2002, Fellowship Church began with a vision of providing hope and healing through a relationship with Jesus. Over the years, the church has grown from a modest congregation of 350 to a thriving community of over 5,000 weekly attendees, reaching thousands more globally each week. This remarkable growth reflects the church's commitment to fostering a life-giving culture and a passion for seeing people come to Christ.

During their conversation, Pastor Shaun Nepstad shares with Dino Rizzo the current spiritual hunger they observe in their community. "We're seeing hundreds come to Christ every week. We know we're lost over here. In the South, everyone thinks they're saved—you have to get them lost before they're saved," he explains. This revival is evident across various settings, from universities to local churches, indicating a widespread hunger for spiritual growth and renewal.

The journey to this point was not without its challenges for the Nepstads, though. Shaun and Dianna candidly discuss a period of seven years marked by stagnation and no growth. Shaun admits to Dino Rizzo, "I was the problem. I had to stop being the lid on the church’s growth." This period of struggle and eventual breakthrough is a testament to their resilience and dedication to their calling.

The latest episode of UNSCRIPTED covers a wide range of topics crucial to church leadership and personal growth. The Nepstads discuss the importance of running towards people in pain, serving with simplicity, leading a diverse congregation that mirrors the community, and teaching church members to serve on the Dream Team, thereby investing in the church's growth. They also delve into the dynamics of navigating ministry through different family seasons and supporting each other during phases of feeling stuck or stalled.

Pastor Shaun also highlights his book, Don’t Quit in the Dip, which offers wisdom and encouragement drawn from his experiences during challenging times. "Don't confuse your intermission with your finale. It's in the dip that you learn," Shaun emphasizes, reminding listeners that the most significant growth occurs during the most difficult periods.

Season 4 of UNSCRIPTED promises to bring fresh conversations filled with raw authenticity and leadership wisdom. Dino Rizzo interviews eleven inspiring leaders, including seasoned pastors and CEOs, each of whom offers unique perspectives and rich experiences. From Pastor Steve Robinson discussing the comparison trap to Pastors Mayo Sowell and Jason Laird exploring the nuances of church planting, Season 4 is packed with valuable insights.

“Servant leadership is the heart and soul of successful leadership,” says Pastor Brett Jones on one episode, reflecting on his experience of co-pastoring with his brother and the mentorship model of Elijah and Elisha. In another episode, Dwight Sandlin, founder of Signature Homes, joins Dino Rizzo to discuss leadership keys, organizational health, and perseverance.

These conversations, along with those featuring Pastors Daniel and Tammy Floyd, Terry Crist, and Aaron Burke, provide a wealth of experiences, challenges, and wisdom for those looking to bolster their faith. Viewers and listeners are invited to tune in to Season 4 of UNSCRIPTED on YouTube or any podcast platform to join the conversation and be inspired by these powerful stories of faith and leadership.

