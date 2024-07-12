UNDIEvided Brings On-the-Go, One-Size-Does-Not-Fit-All Convenience to Women's Undergarments
BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 -- The UNDIEvided Company is pleased to announce the launch of its new range of underwear designed to provide comfort, style, and convenience on the go. Founded by industry veteran Margaret (Maggie) MeGehee, UNDIEvided aims to offer a fresh approach to the undergarment market with its thoughtful designs.
At its core, UNDIEvided was born out of the desire to ensure no woman or girl goes without a spare pair of underwear. With a commitment to making high-quality cotton panties available wherever a woman’s day may take her, the company has developed a range of products to suit every need.
The cornerstone of UNDIEvided's offering is its soft cotton spandex jersey knit fabric, known for its natural comfort and durability. The company offers two packable tube styles: the Low Rise Bikini with full seat coverage and the Low Rise Thong. Each style is meticulously crafted from a blend of 58% USA Cotton, 38% Modal, and 5% elastane, providing unparalleled softness and resilience.
The Low Rise Bikini, priced at $14.95, features a classic bikini cut that sits perfectly on the lower hip, ensuring full coverage and a secure fit. This style is ideal for lounging at home, traveling, or stepping out for special occasions, offering the perfect blend of support and style.
Similarly, the Low Rise Thong, also priced at $14.95, offers a premium blend of comfort and elegance. Designed with a classic cut, these panties sit lower on the hip, providing a flattering silhouette and a comfortable fit throughout the day. The thong design ensures no visible panty lines, making it perfect for wearing under any outfit, from form-fitting dresses to tailored trousers.
“We believe every woman deserves to feel fresh, confident, and comfortable in any situation,” Maggie says. “Our mission is to redefine comfort and style during life's unexpected moments by making our prepackaged panty tubes available everywhere that you are. Compact enough to fit in your purse, alongside your pads and Tampax, this is a must-have product for every woman.”
What truly makes UNDIEvided stand out in the market, however, is its dedication to inclusivity, offering six sizes in three styles – thong, bikini, and brief (coming soon) – all available in black and white. Unlike other brands, this impressive variety ensures every woman can find her perfect fit when she needs it most. As such, UNDIEvided is poised to be the number one emergency underwear brand with one-size-does-not-fit-all comfort.
“Whether at the airport, hotel, or local convenience store, UNDIEvided's stylish and dependable underwear is ready to back women up on every adventure,” Maggie states. “Join the UNDIEvided community and be part of the mission to make underwear-on-the-go available wherever you are. Thank you for being part of this exciting adventure!”
Margaret H. MeGehee, known as Maggie, is the passionate force behind UNDIEvided. With a career spanning over three decades in the apparel industry, Maggie has a wealth of experience in product sourcing, manufacturing, and brand development. She began her journey with the award-winning intimates line, Maggie Magee, where she honed her skills and deepened her understanding of women's needs in the undergarment sector.
A single mother to two grown boys and a proud grandmother, or YaYa, to her new granddaughter, Maggie's personal experiences have greatly influenced her professional pursuits. Her extensive travels around the world exposed her to the universal discomfort women face without access to spare underwear during unexpected moments. This realization sparked the idea for UNDIEvided, a brand dedicated to providing reliable and stylish spare underwear for women on the go.
Maggie is not only a successful entrepreneur but also a committed animal advocate, sharing her home with two dogs and a cat, all loving rescues. Her dedication to both her family and her furry friends reflects her nurturing and compassionate nature, qualities that are evident in her approach to business and product development.
“The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before,” a quote by Albert Einstein, resonates deeply with Maggie's journey. This philosophy has driven her to create a brand that stands out in the market, offering innovative solutions that blend comfort, style, and convenience.
Maggie’s vision for UNDIEvided is not just about providing underwear; it's about offering peace of mind and confidence to women everywhere. By making high-quality, comfortable, and discreetly packaged panties available wherever women need them, Maggie is fulfilling a long-held dream and making a tangible difference in women's lives.
