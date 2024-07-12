Ampacimon Launches FERC 881 Accelerator Program as Compliance Deadline Looms

Program Offers Complimentary Consulting, System Design and Testing, and Implementation Strategy to Meet Compliance Deadline in as Little as Six Months

ATLANTA and LONCIN, Belgium, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With exactly 12 months left until the FERC 881 compliance deadline, operators are under significant pressure to meet the mandates within the stipulated timeframe. In response to this urgent challenge, Ampacimon , the leading provider of grid monitoring and analytics solutions for optimal operation of the world’s critical energy infrastructure, is proud to announce its FERC 881 Compliance Accelerator Program. This program is designed to support utilities in achieving compliance and optimizing their energy grids, providing a crucial solution to the pressing issue of the looming deadline.

To support the eventual shift to Dynamic Line Ratings and to enhance the efficient utilization of the U.S. transmission grid, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency (FERC) approved Order 881 on December 16, 2021. It requires transmission service providers, owners, and grid operators to implement accurate and dynamic methods of transmission line ratings that can be adjusted hourly. FERC 881 requires the adoption of Ambient Adjusted Ratings (AAR) software and improved procedures to increase transmission capacity.

Stephan Heberer, Ampacimon CEO, commented: “As the countdown to the July 12, 2025, compliance deadline begins, the urgency to implement AAR grows, not only for compliance but also to optimize the nation's energy grid, extend its lifespan, and accelerate the integration of clean energy sources. With a requirement for AAR, FERC 881 also helps operators prepare for expected DLR requirements, which will utilize the same software and procedures as AAR with the added benefit of precise data from line DLR sensors.”

Program to Help Operators Achieve Compliance in Six Months



To facilitate the compliance journey for utilities, the Ampacimon FERC 881 Acceleration Program offers a comprehensive package of professional services and software in a pilot program designed to inform operators’ FERC 881 strategy and accelerate the path to compliance. The program includes:

A complimentary, two-week assessment of two congested transmission lines

Ambient Adjusted Ratings (AAR) software to identify potential capacity gains A custom implementation plan to meet the July 12, 2025, compliance deadline

A detailed cost and benefit assessment of the right technology mix, including AAR and/or DLR, to achieve optimal results and compliance

Hands-on collaboration with Ampacimon's professional services and engineers throughout the process



“As the deadline approaches, operators are under increasing pressure to assess compliance options, conduct pilot testing, and implement required technologies and procedures. Leveraging our defined FERC 881 assessment program, deep expertise, and award-winning GridBoost AAR software, we are uniquely equipped to design and implement FERC 881 compliance for utilities in as little as six months,” concluded Mr. Heberer.



For a limited time, the FERC 881 Compliance Jump Start Program is complimentary. Operators are invited to contact Ampacimon to qualify.



About Ampacimon:

Ampacimon, a global leader in grid optimization, offers advanced solutions like GridVisor DLR, GridBoost AAR, and GridLife monitoring. Our patented systems increase grid capacity by up to 40%, monitor assets, analyze grid health, and detect faults, helping operators enhance capacity, safety, and operations. Our solutions ease grid congestion, support renewable energy integration, and ensure compliance with standards like FERC 881 and NERC’s FAC-008. Headquartered in the U.S. and Belgium with a presence in Spain, Ampacimon's systems are installed in leading transmission and distribution grids worldwide. To learn more, visit www.ampacimon.com