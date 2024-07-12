Pet Grooming Services Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 6.7 Billion By 2034
High Focus of Pet Owners on Health and Hygiene Driving Revenue Growth of Pet Grooming Service Providers: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently published analysis, asserts that worldwide demand for pet grooming services is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 3.3 billion in 2024 and climb to US$ 6.7 billion by 2034-end.
Pets these days seen as family members instead of just pets. More pet owners are spending on pet care with the increasing pet humanization trend, which is increasing the demand for pet grooming services as well. They ensure the health and hygiene not only of pets but also their owners. These services help prevent pets from any sort of infections, which can occur in the nails, ears, and other delicate parts of their body.
Get Free Sample Research Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7781
Rising expenditure on pet care across the world is set to drive the market stance of pet grooming service providers. Technological advancements in pet grooming services, including the use of mobile vehicles, etc., will also widen the market opportunities for pet grooming service providers.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
Worldwide demand for pet grooming services is poised to reach a market value of US$ 3.3 billion in 2024. The global pet grooming services market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2034-end.
The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034. The North American market is projected to hold 24.3% share of global revenue by the end of 2034.
The market in Japan is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034. Global sales of dog grooming products are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2034.
“Humanization of pets, busy lifestyle of owners, and health benefits of pet grooming services are key factors projected to drive opportunities for market players over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
According to a newly released report by Fact.MR, the rise in demand for pet grooming services in North America can be related to the diversity of pet owners. By the end of 2034, the North American market is predicted to account for 24.3% of global sales. It is projected that the growing number of pet owners and their capacity to pay for grooming services would create opportunities for local vendors.
What is the US market's current shape for pet grooming services?
By the end of 2034, the US is expected to control 45.6% of the North American market. In the United States, there are a lot of people that keep pets. To ensure their pets get the best care possible, they are spending money on grooming services. It is anticipated that this aspect would lead to a rise in the demand for pet grooming services in the US.
What is the Cause of China's Growing Need for Pet Grooming Services?
By the time the prediction period ends in 2034, China will have a 47.5% share of the East Asian market. The country's pet sector is expanding as more people, particularly the younger generation, recognize pets as essential members of families. The living arrangements of families are predicted to vary due to shifting cultural norms and demographic upheavals, which means that opportunities for pet grooming service providers should rise. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing popularity of cats as pets in China will increase demand for corresponding grooming services.
Request For Free Customization Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7781
United States Key Market for Pet Grooming Services:
Demand for pet grooming services in the United States is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% and reach a market value of US$ 832 million by 2034-end. Higher count of pet owners in the country and their contribution in revenue share with rising spending on pet care is anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
Key Market Players:
Green Dog Spa, Dogtopia Enterprises, D Pet Hotels, Helga’s Pet Grooming Plus, Pooch Dog SPA, Petsfolio, Pets At Home, Inc., Pawcasso Grooming, Train Walk Poop, Preppy Pet, Waggly Tails, and Taki Pet Sitter are some of the prominent providers of pet grooming services globally.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pet grooming services market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on service type (hair cutting, ear cleaning, bathing & brushing, nail trimming, others) and pet type (dogs, cats, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Washing Appliance Market: Washing Appliance Market Study by Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machines, Top Load Semi-Automatic Washing Machines, Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machines, and Dryers from 2024 to 2034
Art and Sculpture Market: Art and Sculpture Market Study by Artifacts and Sculptures through Auction Houses, Dealers, Galleries, Art Fairs, Online Sales, Retail Outlets, Individual Sales, and Artist Studios from 2024 to 2034
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here