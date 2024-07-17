Unlock the Future at Legal Automation: Legal Workflow and Spend Management Virtual Summit with Mitratech and Neostella
Explore Legal Automation: Join industry leaders on Aug 21 2024, for the Legal Workflow and Spend Management Virtual Summit sponsored by Mitratech and Neostella.
It is always a pleasure working with Techsommet. With a very strong speaker and panel lineup, I always look to add value. The audience and all the panelists will agree to the event success.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscape of legal operations is rapidly evolving, with groundbreaking technologies poised to transform how organizations manage their workflows and legal spending. On August 21, 2024, legal professionals and industry leaders will gather for an exclusive virtual event dedicated to exploring the latest innovations in Legal Automation. The Legal Workflow and Spend Management Virtual Summit promises to be an enlightening experience, offering a deep dive into cutting-edge technologies and best practices that are shaping the future of legal operations.
Event Overview
The Legal Automation - Legal Workflow and Spend Management Virtual Summit is designed to provide attendees with comprehensive insights into the rapidly evolving field of legal automation. As legal departments worldwide strive to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service delivery, automation technologies have emerged as critical tools for achieving these goals. This summit will offer a platform for professionals to learn about the latest trends, tools, and techniques in legal workflow automation and spend management.
The event will feature over six engaging sessions, including keynote presentations, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive Q&A segments. Each session is carefully curated to provide valuable knowledge and practical insights that attendees can apply in their own organizations. The summit will bring together a diverse group of industry leaders, innovators, and experts who will share their experiences and expertise on leveraging automation technologies to streamline legal processes and optimize spend management.
Esteemed Sponsors
We are proud to announce our Platinum Sponsor, Mitratech. A leader in legal innovation, Mitratech provides cutting-edge solutions for streamlining workflows and managing legal spend. With a strong commitment to enhancing legal operations, Mitratech's solutions empower legal departments to operate more efficiently and effectively. Their dedication to innovation and excellence makes them an invaluable partner for this event.
Mitratech's suite of legal technology solutions is designed to address the complex challenges faced by modern legal departments. From enterprise legal management and legal spend management to workflow automation and compliance solutions, Mitratech's offerings are tailored to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes. By leveraging Mitratech's solutions, legal departments can streamline their processes, reduce costs, and improve overall performance.
Mitratech’s Contribution:
Mitratech is renowned for its robust portfolio of legal technology solutions. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain firsthand insights from Mitra tech's experts, who will present on topics such as:
Enterprise Legal Management: Strategies for managing legal operations at scale.
Workflow Automation: Best practices for automating routine tasks to increase efficiency.
Compliance Solutions: How to stay compliant in an ever-changing regulatory landscape.
Our Gold Sponsor, Neostella, is a global automation software and technology firm with both legal expertise and industry-leading automation capabilities. Neostella offers a wide range of enterprise legal solutions, including Legal Staffing Solutions and Managed Services, designed to help organizations exceed their goals. With offices in four countries around the globe, the Neostella team is committed to providing exceptional customer support 24/7.
Neostella’s Contribution:
Neostella’s comprehensive suite of automation solutions empowers legal departments to automate routine tasks, improve workflow efficiency, and enhance overall productivity. Their cutting-edge legal software products are designed to address the unique needs of legal professionals, enabling them to focus on high-value tasks and strategic initiatives. Neostella’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction makes them a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their legal operations.
Neostella’s experts will cover topics including:
Legal Staffing Solutions: Innovative approaches to meet dynamic legal staffing needs.
Managed Services: How managed services can drive efficiency and scalability.
Automation Capabilities: Leveraging automation to transform legal workflows.
Global Support: Strategies for providing 24/7 customer support and ensuring global compliance.
Featured Speakers
Our lineup of distinguished speakers and panelists includes:
Alaura Jacobs: Sr. Global Product Marketing Manager at Mitratech, leading innovations in legal workflow automation.
Mandy Roberts: Director, Legal Finance & Operations at Paramount, optimizing legal spending through automation strategies.
Matt Lautz: Founder and CEO of Neostella, pioneering legal automation solutions globally.
Denise Doyle: Legal Operations Director at Extreme Networks, driving efficiency in legal workflows.
Janessa Nelson: Director of Legal Operations at Attentive, specializing in tech-driven legal process optimization.
Derek Mogck: Head of Legal Operations at Munich Re, innovating legal department performance through technology.
Kelsey Colquhoun: Senior Legal Global Technology and Contract Specialist at MSA, enhancing contract management with advanced legal tech solutions
Why Attend?
The Legal Workflow and Spend Management Virtual Summit is a must-attend event for legal professionals, industry leaders, and anyone interested in the future of legal operations. By attending this summit, participants will gain:
Valuable Insights: Learn from the experiences and expertise of industry leaders and innovators. Gain practical knowledge and actionable insights that can be applied to enhance your organization's legal operations.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals, industry experts, and potential partners. Build valuable relationships and expand your professional network.
Cutting-Edge Knowledge: Stay ahead of the curve by exploring the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in legal automation. Discover how automation can drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service delivery in your organization.
Interactive Sessions: Engage in dynamic panel discussions, interactive Q&A sessions, and thought-provoking presentations. Participate in lively debates and gain a deeper understanding of the key issues facing legal departments today.
Register Today
Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and stay ahead of the curve in legal automation. Register now to secure your spot at the Legal Workflow and Spend Management Virtual Summit on August 21, 2024. Gain the insights you need to drive your legal operations forward and achieve unparalleled success.
Website Link : https://techsommet.com/legal-automation-legal-workflow/
Registration Link : https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TgH9UQC_TjWm9wyycdyySA#/registration
