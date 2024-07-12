Precision Medicine Market to Surpass USD 75.30 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global precision medicine market will attain a value of USD 75.30 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The precision medicine market will grow exponentially through rapid genomic research, biotechnology, and data analytics. With growing incidences of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular conditions, there is an impending requirement for personalized treatment plans that precision medicine offers. The basis of precision medicine is, therefore, a unique concept where two individuals infected by the same disease do not necessarily have to respond to the sickness in the same way physically.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 31.75 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 75.30 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031

Hospitals & Clinics Dominate the Market Share by Offering Advanced and Improved Diagnostic Treatments

The hospitals and clinics segment forms the dominant end-user landscape within the precision medicine market, as hospitals are the very places that provide acute care to patients requiring advanced diagnostics and personalized treatments. Hospitals are better equipped and skilfully adept at adopting complex genome-based tests and molecular diagnostics. Substantial investments by healthcare systems and government initiatives in integrating precision medicine into standard clinical practices are also predicted to dominate the segment by improving patient outcomes and raising healthcare efficiency.

Home Care Settings to be the Fastest Growing as Individual Patient Care Becomes More Prevalent

Home care settings are one of the most rapidly growing areas in precision medicine. Technologies that mean tests can be conducted away from hospitals have been the driver of this growth, where care is then given to patients as an individual—something which has not been possible other than in hospitals. The drivers like portable diagnostic instruments and companion diagnostics, together with remote monitoring systems and telemedicine services are driving the growth of this market.

North America Dominates the Global Market Owing to the Rising Number of Cancer Patients

North American precision medicine market is expected to hold major market share in this forecasted period. Cancer being the leading cause of death in this region, have underscored the need for more enhanced treatment modalities such as precision medicine. The region has established key facilities for genomic studies and individualized treatment. The degree of awareness regarding precision medicine is very high, and the emphasis on the ever-increasing need to provide patients with individualized cancer treatments favours the growth of the market.

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Genetic Diseases

Advancements in Genomic Technologies

Patient-Centric Approach and Preventive Medicine

Restraints

High Cost of Precision Medicine Technologies

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Interpretation Difficulties and Clinical Relevance

Prominent Players in Precision Medicine Market

The following are the Top Precision Medicine Companies

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Almac Group

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

What is Precision Medicine?

How big is the Precision Medicine Market?

At what value will the Precision Medicine Market grow during the forecasted period?

