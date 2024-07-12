Tissue Expanders Market Value to Cross $1.18 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors that drive the growth of the tissue expanders market include rise in number of product launches and product approvals for tissue expanders, increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries for improvement in aesthetic appearance. For instance, in 2020, according to American Society of Plastic Surgery, it was reported that around 137,808 breast reconstruction surgeries were performed in the U.S. Thus, rise in number of breast reconstruction surgeries drives the demand for tissue expanders. Thus, this factor is anticipated to drive the growth of tissue expanders market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Tissue Expanders Market garnered $671.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.18 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample of the Report on: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13776

Alarming rise in number of facial aesthetic procedure, increase in number of product launch and product approval by different key players and increase in awareness regarding aesthetic procedure among the young population leads to the growth of tissue expanders market.

Market Dynamics

Growth of the global tissue expanders market size is majorly driven by rise in number of cosmetic surgeries and increase in awareness among people regarding cosmetic reconstructive surgeries. In addition, minimally invasive surgery is surgery done with the aid of a viewing scope and specially designed surgical instruments. The scope allows the surgeon to perform major surgery through several tiny openings without the need for a large incision. Reconstructive surgeries such as breast reconstruction, scalp reconstructive, oral, and maxillofacial reconstruction and others are minimally invasive surgeries. Rise in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to drive the demand of tissue expanders. Thus, this factor is anticipated to boost the tissue expanders market growth. For instance, according to American Society of Plastic Surgery, in 2020, it was reported that, approximately 2,314,720 cosmetic procedures were performed in U.S.

Connect to our Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13407

Tissue Expanders Market Segments:

By Lesion Site:

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Others

Application:

Breast reconstruction

Facial reconstruction

Others

By Product Shape:

Rectangular

Crescent

Round

Others

By End User:

Others

Hospitals

Cosmetic Clinics

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13776

Leading market players of the global tissue expanders market analyzed in the research include PMT Corporation, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd, GC Aesthetics PLC, Abbvie Inc, Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Silimed, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Johnson & Johnson, Establishment Labs, POLYTECH, Sientra, Inc.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.