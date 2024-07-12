TAIWAN, July 12 - President Lai meets Micron Technology delegation

On the morning of July 12, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from Micron Technology. In remarks, President Lai thanked Micron for its long-term investment in Taiwan, and for continuously advancing dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) technology in Taiwan. The president noted that the development and mass production of advanced DRAM technology has accelerated, spurring supply chain localization. He said that here in Taiwan, beyond offering high-efficiency production, our government also attaches importance to businesses’ needs, and will work to create a friendly living environment for international talent. President Lai expressed hope that Micron will continue to expand its research and development capacity here, working with local supply chain partners to seize AI business opportunities.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

First, I would like to welcome you all for this visit, which demonstrates trust and support for Taiwan. As we look toward our future, we know that semiconductors will be indispensable, and the AI wave has already swept in. Amidst this wave, Micron, as a major international firm, certainly plays an indispensable role.

I would like to thank Micron for its long-term investment in Taiwan, and for continuously advancing DRAM technology in Taiwan. Last year, we witnessed the opening of a new Micron facility in Taichung. This accelerated the development and mass production of advanced DRAM technology, spurring supply chain localization. With the help of Micron working with us side by side, Taiwan’s semiconductor industry has secured a pivotal global role. Moving forward, our government will continue developing the semiconductor industry and accelerate Taiwan’s transformation into an AI island.

Major chip designers such as AMD, Nvidia, and Infineon have now all announced plans to set up research and development centers in Taiwan. We also welcome further cooperation with Micron. High-bandwidth memory (HBM), for example, is crucial for AI applications, and is already being manufactured by Micron in Taiwan. I am confident that with Micron continuing to expand production in Taiwan, as well as collaborating on research and development with Taiwanese chip designers and chipmakers, we can maintain our leading position in AI development for our mutual benefit.

Here in Taiwan, beyond offering high-efficiency production, our government also attaches importance to businesses’ needs. For example, we meticulously review power supply and demand on a rolling basis to ensure stable accessibility. We will also take action to relax regulations and promote programs targeting international business talent to continue expanding global recruitment. We will work to create a friendly living environment for international talent, and meet business demand.

In closing, I would once again like to welcome you to Taiwan. We hope that Micron will continue to expand its research and development capacity here, working with local supply chain partners to seize AI business opportunities. I wish everyone a successful and productive visit.