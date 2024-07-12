Dignity Gold LLC Launches U.S. Junior Mining Partnership Program

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dignity Gold LLC (Dignity), a U.S.-based leader in integrating blockchain with precious metals investments, today announced the launch of its Junior Mining Partnership Program. This initiative aims to support U.S.-based junior mining companies with structural financial support, operational expertise, and strategic guidance. Dignity’s program is built on a steadfast commitment to transparency and ethical practices in sustainable mining.



Supporting U.S. junior mining organizations is a further step in securing a consistent and reliable source of gold, which underpins the value of Dignity's gold-backed token, DIGau. Partnering with junior mining companies will also foster economic growth and improve the supply of essential minerals to various industries in North America. Dignity combines high growth potential and innovative exploration while providing an opportunity for token and crypto investors to diversify their portfolios.

The Junior Mining Partnership Program is designed to empower emerging mining companies by improving access to essential resources and expertise. Dignity will partner with companies that exhibit strong potential for growth, innovative exploration techniques, and a commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. The program will focus on:

Financial Support: Assisting junior mining companies in obtaining the necessary capital to advance their exploration and development projects, ensuring support is directly tied to production outcomes through structured agreements.

Operational Expertise: Offering advisory support to improve operational efficiency, project management, and compliance with industry regulations.

Offering advisory support to improve operational efficiency, project management, and compliance with industry regulations. Strategic Guidance: Assisting companies in crafting robust business strategies, enhancing investor relations, and securing market opportunities.



This program is particularly important as it strengthens domestic mining ventures and bolsters the national economy by promoting local and regional industry growth. This support also creates numerous jobs within the country, fostering community development and economic stability.

“This program is an important step in growing the underlying value of the DIGau security token. Backed by a significant pledge of verified gold deposits (“reserves”), DIGau is an innovative structure utilizing security tokens and blockchain technology instead of conventional securities and settlement technology,” said David Weild IV, Chairman of Dignity Gold LLC.

Dignity is committed to working with junior mining companies that demonstrate potential and dedication to advancing the mining industry through ethical and sustainable practices. These companies are at the forefront of discovering and developing new gold reserves, which are critical to the continued success of Dignity's gold-backed digital asset, DIGau.

About Dignity Gold LLC

Dignity Gold LLC is a leading company in the precious metals and mining industry, dedicated to responsible and sustainable mining practices. The company is committed to creating value for its stakeholders through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. For more information, please visit Dignity Gold LLC .

Contact: Jonathan Kolbe +1-646-499-1059