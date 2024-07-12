This study aimed to explore the impact of acute acidification on the antioxidant, metabolic performance, and liver histology of juvenile yellowfin tuna. The experiment subjected juvenile yellowfin tuna to a pH gradient environment of 8.1, 7.6, 7.1, and 6.6 for 48 h. The findings indicate that a seawater pH of 7.1 significantly impacts the antioxidant and metabolic systems of the juvenile yellowfin tuna in comparison to the control group. At pH 7.1, there were observed increases in glutathione reductase (GR), total antioxidant capacity (T-AOC), lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), hexokinase (HK), pyruvate kinase (PK), sodium-potassium ATPase (Na+K+-ATP), and calcium-magnesium ATPase (Ca2+Mg2+-ATP). Conversely, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and triglycerides (TGs) were not significantly different across the treatment groups. However, an increase in transaminases at pH 7.1 suggested potential liver damage, which was further supported by observed structural liver tissue degeneration and hepatocyte vacuolation. In conclusion, under conditions of acute acidification stress, there is a decrease in antioxidant capacity and a suppression of metabolic levels in juvenile yellowfin tuna, leading to oxidative damage. This study lays the foundation for an in-depth understanding of the response mechanisms of juvenile yellowfin tuna in response to seawater acidification as well as healthy tuna farming in the broader context of seawater acidification.

Wang X., Yang R., Fu Z., Zhao L., Ma Z., 2024. Antioxidant and metabolic response to acute acidification Stress of juvenile yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares). Journal of Marine Science and Engineering 12(6): 970. doi: 10.3390/jmse12060970. Article.

