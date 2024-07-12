Enovis™ Releases AltiVate Reverse® Glenoid System, Widening Range of Patients Who May be Treated with AltiVate Reverse®

New full-range solution adds bone-sparing baseplate, peripheral fixation, and glenosphere options to proven reverse shoulder prosthesis (RSP®) glenoid baseplate while maintaining hallmark simplicity and efficiency. First surgery using AltiVate Reverse® Glenoid System conducted by Dr. Mark Frankle at Tampa General Hospital on Monday, July 8, 2024.

AUSTIN, TX, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV), a leading innovator in shoulder arthroplasty systems that help improve quality of life and restore movement, introduced today the one-tray AltiVate Reverse® Glenoid System, which expands the glenoid implant offering of the market-leading AltiVate Reverse to include modular, augmented baseplates. Based on the Company’s central screw fixation design with a minimum of 10 years of clinical follow-up1, the AltiVate Reverse® Glenoid System received FDA 510(k) clearance in May 2024 for use in reverse shoulder arthroplasty, including revisions, making it an important addition to Enovis’ industry-leading AltiVate® products.

“We are very pleased to offer a modular, augmented baseplate based on the proven central screw fixation principle of our legacy Reverse Shoulder Prosthesis (RSP®) system2,” said Louie Vogt, Group President of Enovis™ Reconstructive Business Group. “This addition to our market-leading AltiVate Reverse continues our long history of surgeon-driven innovation and commitment to exceptional patient outcomes.”

The AltiVate Reverse® Glenoid System offers a modular baseplate with neutral and 15° wedge options, as well as multiple central compression screw lengths and diameters. The baseplate boss was designed to be more bone-sparing than any other currently available baseplate with a comparable central through-screw design to minimize the volume of bone removed and preserve the glenoid vault. It also adds four new glenospheres to the already robust RSP® offering, giving surgeons a comprehensive selection to optimize the biomechanical needs of each individual patient and maximize implant longevity2,3.

Reverse shoulder arthroplasty represents over 60 percent of the more than 200,000 shoulder replacements performed annually in the United States4. In a reverse shoulder replacement, the position of the ball and socket are switched. Developed in the 1980s in Europe and approved by the FDA in 2003, indications for this procedure continue to expand, increasing the demand for implants that can be used in a variety of patients.

The first surgery using AltiVate Reverse® Glenoid was conducted by Dr. Mark Frankle at Tampa General Hospital on Monday, July 8. Dr. Frankle is an international leader in shoulder surgery and has been performing reverse shoulder replacements for over two decades.

“The new AltiVate Reverse® Glenoid is a major innovation for my practice,” says Dr. Frankle. “I now have one system with a variety of options to treat most, if not all, of my patients. It is simple and efficient while still offering the fixation and implant options I need, and it’s very exciting to be the first to use it clinically.”

For more information about AltiVate Reverse® Glenoid System, please visit https://enovis.com/our-brands/surgical/altivate-reverse-glenoid .

References

1,2 Cuff, et al. “Reverse shoulder arthroplasty for the treatment of rotator cuff deficiency: a concise follow-up, at a minimum of 10 years, of previous reports.” Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. 2017.

3 Levin, et al. “Optimizing Muscle-Tendon Lengths in Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty: Evaluation of Surgical and Implant-Design-Related Parameters.” Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. 2024.

4 SmartTRAK®, https://app.smarttrak.com/markets/qs/32f3e3a89d794cbcac10027375315668

Dr. Frankle is a paid consultant of Enovis.

