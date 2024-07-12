CMD Recruitment reports remote jobs fading out with employers pushing return to office, here’s why

SWINDON, United Kingdom, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote and hybrid jobs are becoming more and more uncommon as employers are pushing for their staff to return to the office, new figures suggest.



Research conducted by CMD Recruitment found that the percentage of employees working remotely has fallen to 14% in June 2024, compared to 38% in June 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics.

It was also revealed that 90% of employers intend to enforce return to office mandates in 2024 - and that figure includes the 51% that have already done so.

Dan Barfoot, Operations Manager at CMD Recruitment , claims that this change in trend is due to employers attempting to create a work environment to address inefficiencies and to enhance cognitive working and employee engagement within the brand and team environment.

He said: “There's a definite change in the landscape regarding remote work. Companies are pushing for a return to the office, reducing previously available remote or hybrid options. I think this is a shock to many who have worked remotely for the past few years.”

He claims that this shift is driven by the fact companies are finding it difficult to work together as a team collaboratively.

Dan added: “It appears that some companies have over recruited and are discovering that the easiest way to accurately monitor staff performance is if they are on site in a work environment.

“With so many people turning to remote working during the Coronavirus pandemic, it also seems that employees have changed their lifestyles to suit working from home. With this in mind, employers offering remote working are often having to adapt the available role to the new candidate's demands and routines.”

As of January 2024, LinkedIn reported twice the number of applications to remote roles than there were remote roles available. The platform also revealed that only 9% of job postings last month were fully remote, with remote postings down 23% from this time last year.

As the company approaches the end of Q2 for 2024, experts at CMD Recruitment have concluded that the upcoming election has also had a considerable impact on recruitment.

Dan added: “The upcoming election is creating uncertainty, which has led businesses to take a more cautious approach.”

The team also noted an increase in candidates who have been put at risk of redundancy or are currently undergoing the process. “This is a little later in the year than we anticipated," Dan commented, indicating a shift in the usual employment patterns.

The manufacturing sector, a significant part of the South West's economy, presents a mixed picture. While some companies continue to enjoy strong order books, others are facing a slowdown, leading to potential restructuring and redundancies.

Current trends in recruitment reveal a rise in HR, marketing, and internal talent candidates facing redundancies, as businesses strive to balance accounts and manage costs. On the other hand, demand remains high in tech, sales, and engineering sectors, leading to a significant increase in salaries.

“These in-demand fields are experiencing a significant rise in salaries, exceeding 20% in some cases, due to a talent shortage. Unfortunately, when companies tighten their belts, HR, marketing, and internal talent roles are often the first to be cut,” Dan highlights.

“Recruitment is tough at the moment, and there is no magic solution,” Dan acknowledges. “It's about using a strategic partner like us and leveraging all the data and experience we have to help you fill your roles.”

With this in mind, Dan is encouraging businesses to engage in no-obligation discussion with CMD Recruitment to explore potential solutions. Dan added: “While hiring comes with a cost, the consequences of not filling crucial roles with the right candidates can be even more significant to the business.”

