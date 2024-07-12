Quarry View Building Group Expands Construction Services to Serve the Commercial, Hospitality, Equestrian, Heavy Timber, Restoration, and PHIUS Markets

Ronks, PA – Quarry View Building Group, an award-winning general contractor in Pennsylvania, is excited to announce the recent expansion of its high-quality preconstruction, construction management, general contracting, design-build, heavy timber, and PHIUS construction services to serve the commercial, hospitality, equestrian, heavy timber, restoration, and PHIUS markets.

Founded in 2008, Quarry View Building Group began with a dream shared by brothers Ben, Levi, Chris King, and their friend Ben Stoltzfus, which was to own their own business. They borrowed money for a crew truck and carpentry tools and started doing subcontract work. Quickly, they developed a reputation for being hardworking, efficient, and having a keen eye for quality. This reputation soon led to them being asked to provide general contracting services. Now, 15 years later, the recent expansion marks Quarry View Building Group’s evolvement into a modern construction management company while still holding onto its roots as craftsmen.

“Our greatest joy lies in walking through a completed project and being proud of every single detail that we’ve installed or managed the installation of,” said a spokesperson for Quarry View Building Group. “We are blessed with an exceptionally talented team that continues our heritage of craftsmanship and management. We take immense pride in the exceptional men and women at Quarry View and remain committed to building on our reputation for excellence, quality, and integrity in the markets we serve.”

Dedicated to building client relationships with strong foundations and ensuring its expert team leverages the latest tools available to optimize the planning and construction process to deliver exceptional results, Quarry View Building Group provides a selection of highly acclaimed construction services. These include:

Preconstruction Services: The top contractor’s preconstruction services ensure project success by taking the time to understand the client’s individual goals, expertly guiding critical decisions, developing realistic schedules, and offering a seamless transition to construction.

Construction Management: Building on the foundation laid in preconstruction, Quarry View Building Group construction management services ensure efficiency, quality, and client satisfaction from groundbreaking to completion.

Mass and Heavy Timber Services: Utilizing primarily traditional techniques for precision craftsmanship, the highly rated construction company offers a wide selection of joinery options and access to various timber species, including new and reclaimed wood, to meet clients’ aesthetic and structural preferences.

PHIUS Certified Building: As shown in the company’s construction project gallery, Quarry View Building Group excels in Passive House construction, delivering energy-efficient, comfortable, and sustainable structures that meet the stringent standards of the Passive House Institute.

Whether clients are looking for a building for equestrian, heavy timber, restoration, or specialty purposes, Quarry View Building Group has become renowned in Pennsylvania for delivering beautifully crafted buildings and prioritizing exceptional client-centric service for each project.

Quarry View Building Group invites individuals seeking the highest quality planning and construction to achieve the best results for their project to visit the ‘contact us‘ page via the leading contractor’s site today to find the most effective way to hear back from a professional member of the team.

