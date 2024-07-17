Exclusive Prime Day Savings on Ultrawide Gaming Monitors are Announced by INNOCN
EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN, a leader in display technology, is excited to announce special offers on its high-end ultrawide gaming displays in advance of Prime Day. Tech enthusiasts and gamers have the chance to upgrade gaming settings with significant savings on three flagship models (INNOCN 39G1R, 45C1R, and 34G1R) from July 16 to July 17, 2024.
The 39G1R, which was once priced at $399.99, is currently discounted by $80 and can be purchased for $319.99. With an immersive QHD 2K (2560 x 1440p) resolution and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate (up to 144Hz supported), this 39-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor is sure to impress. It offers crisp, colorful images with support for HDR10, Free Sync, and HDMI 2.0. With 99% sRGB coverage, a sophisticated white finish, tilt, swivel, height adjustment, and integrated speakers, this monitor is sure to please.
The 45C1R is a 54-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor with a gigantic 5120 x 1440p resolution, R1500 curvature, support for HDR400, USB Type-C connectivity with 90W power delivery, and PIP/PBP modes. It is currently on sale for $559.99, down from its typical price of $699.99. Its sleek black design is complemented by adjustable height and integrated speakers, making it ideal for both gaming and productivity.
The 34G1R is a 34-inch curved gaming monitor with USB Type-C power delivery, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. It was originally listed as $399.99 but is now only $279.99. A charger pad and 2.1 stereo speakers are integrated into the display, which offers a 3440 x 1440p resolution at 165 Hz for fluid images and enhanced gaming performance.
Cutting-edge technology and significant discounts are combined in these special Prime Day offerings from INNOCN, which appeal to professionals and gamers alike who want better performance and immersive experiences. Check out INNOCN's whole product line and get additional details about these exclusive Prime Day offers by going to INNOCN's official website.
Product Link:
39G1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GVCCLH?th=1
34G1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CDPK3YY2?th=1
45C1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C595Y7CT?th=1
INNOCN’s excited to announce Prime Day deals in both the USA and Japan! Check out the exclusive offers:
USA Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
Japan Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Also, join INNOCN’s new product design contest! Invite others to participate and vote the favorite design.
Vote for the preferred design and stand a chance to win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN:
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited's INNOCN division is committed to expanding the capabilities of display technology. Recognized for its dedication to excellence and novelty, INNOCN offers cutting-edge solutions catered to the requirements of professionals, content producers, and gamers alike.
Media Contact:
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
The 39G1R, which was once priced at $399.99, is currently discounted by $80 and can be purchased for $319.99. With an immersive QHD 2K (2560 x 1440p) resolution and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate (up to 144Hz supported), this 39-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor is sure to impress. It offers crisp, colorful images with support for HDR10, Free Sync, and HDMI 2.0. With 99% sRGB coverage, a sophisticated white finish, tilt, swivel, height adjustment, and integrated speakers, this monitor is sure to please.
The 45C1R is a 54-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor with a gigantic 5120 x 1440p resolution, R1500 curvature, support for HDR400, USB Type-C connectivity with 90W power delivery, and PIP/PBP modes. It is currently on sale for $559.99, down from its typical price of $699.99. Its sleek black design is complemented by adjustable height and integrated speakers, making it ideal for both gaming and productivity.
The 34G1R is a 34-inch curved gaming monitor with USB Type-C power delivery, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. It was originally listed as $399.99 but is now only $279.99. A charger pad and 2.1 stereo speakers are integrated into the display, which offers a 3440 x 1440p resolution at 165 Hz for fluid images and enhanced gaming performance.
Cutting-edge technology and significant discounts are combined in these special Prime Day offerings from INNOCN, which appeal to professionals and gamers alike who want better performance and immersive experiences. Check out INNOCN's whole product line and get additional details about these exclusive Prime Day offers by going to INNOCN's official website.
Product Link:
39G1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GVCCLH?th=1
34G1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CDPK3YY2?th=1
45C1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C595Y7CT?th=1
INNOCN’s excited to announce Prime Day deals in both the USA and Japan! Check out the exclusive offers:
USA Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
Japan Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Also, join INNOCN’s new product design contest! Invite others to participate and vote the favorite design.
Vote for the preferred design and stand a chance to win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN:
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited's INNOCN division is committed to expanding the capabilities of display technology. Recognized for its dedication to excellence and novelty, INNOCN offers cutting-edge solutions catered to the requirements of professionals, content producers, and gamers alike.
Media Contact:
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok