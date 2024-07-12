Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,789 in the last 365 days.

Wind and Sage Offers Candle Classes Throughout the Year

The foundation of Wind and Sage is rooted in family and faith, with a focus on the home.

RIVERTON, WY, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wind and Sage is proud to present their upcoming candle classes, offering an exciting opportunity for customers to participate in a unique candle-making experience. These classes are hosted several times per week throughout the year to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to make natural, good-smelling candles.

These candle classes allow attendees to unleash their creativity and pour their candles under the guidance of an experienced candlemaker. This interactive experience enables customers to craft their clean-burning candles and scented goods, promoting a healthier and more enjoyable atmosphere for their homes.

The candle classes will also feature a selection of handcrafted products, perfect for getting in touch with your creative side. Customers can enjoy the opportunity to browse and shop for a variety of seasonally curated items while enjoying time with other attendees. Special discounts will be available with each class seat.

Wind and Sage is committed to providing an delightful experience for all attendees, celebrating the spirit of creativity and embracing the art of candle making. They aim to help individuals learn how to make candles in a relaxed and fun environment, and take home a product they can enjoy.

For more information about their candle classes, visit the Wind and Sage website or call 307-850-8160.

About Wind and Sage: The foundation of Wind and Sage is rooted in family and faith, with a focus on the home. They started in their kitchen to develop natural products that not only perform better but are also better for you! Their scented goods are crafted with quality ingredients that you can trust.

Address: 7854 Riverview Rd
City: Riverton
State: WY
Zip code: 82501

Wind and Sage
Wind and Sage Candle Company
+1 307-850-8160
windandsage@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Wind and Sage Offers Candle Classes Throughout the Year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more