Altenew Launches 30 Days of Crafting Challenge on Facebook Fan Group
This crafting challenge aims to help crafters find inspiration & share their handmade creations with the community.
This initiative is our way of engaging with our community and providing them with a fun and interactive platform to showcase their creativity."NEW YORK, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a leading provider of high-quality crafting products, is excited to announce the launch of their 30 Days of Crafting Challenge exclusively on the Altenew Facebook Fan Group. This monthly challenge is designed to inspire and encourage crafters to keep creating while fostering a sense of community within the group.
Following the success of the first challenge back in January 2024, which garnered significant engagement and increased the Fan Group membership, Altenew has decided to make this a monthly event. The challenge aims to provide a platform for crafters to find inspiration, share their creations, and connect with like-minded individuals.
Every day, participants will be presented with a crafting prompt designed to ignite their creativity. Prompts may include creating a shaker card, making a monochromatic project, drawing inspiration from the first color they see that day, or designing summer-themed cards using alcohol markers.
At the end of each week, one lucky participant will be chosen as the winner of a $15 gift card to Altenew from those who have participated during that week. Additionally, at the conclusion of the 30-day challenge, a grand prize winner will be selected to receive a $50 Altenew gift card
"This initiative is our way of engaging with our community and providing them with a fun and interactive platform to showcase their creativity. We believe that this challenge will not only inspire our fan group members but also provide them with an opportunity to win exciting prizes," shared Marketing Director May Park.
The 30 Days of Crafting Challenge aims to address common challenges faced by crafters, such as creative blocks and a lack of inspiration. By providing daily prompts and weekly prizes, Altenew hopes to motivate participants to continue creating and exploring new techniques.
The Altenew Facebook Fan Group has become a hub for crafting enthusiasts to share their work, seek advice, and connect with others who share their passion. The 30 Days of Crafting Challenge is expected to further enhance the sense of camaraderie within the group while promoting creativity and skill development.
Altenew encourages all crafting enthusiasts, whether beginners or seasoned veterans, to join the Facebook Fan Group and participate in the 30 Days of Crafting Challenge. With a diverse range of prompts and the opportunity to win exciting prizes, this challenge promises to be an engaging and rewarding experience for all involved.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
