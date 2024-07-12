G-Protein Coupled Receptors Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.09 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

G-Protein Coupled Receptors Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s G-Protein Coupled Receptors – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The g-protein coupled receptors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.97 billion in 2023 to $3.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to drug discovery advances, FDA approvals, genomic discoveries, emerging markets, market consolidation, growing aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The g-protein coupled receptors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, increased focus on rare diseases, artificial intelligence in drug discovery, patient-centric drug development, environmental and social factors, biosimilar market growth.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11976&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the G-protein-coupled receptors market going forward. Cancer is an illness in which abnormal cells can infect surrounding tissues and spread uncontrollably. The lymphatic and vascular systems of the body are further routes by which cancer cells might spread. GPCRs control the processes identified as the defining characteristics of cancer, including proliferative signaling, replicative immortality, evasion of growth suppressors, resistance to apoptosis, and the activation of invasion and metastasis.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/g-protein-coupled-receptors-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the g-protein coupled receptors market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Danaher Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Bio-Techne Corporation, Abcam PLC, Cara Therapeutics Inc., Sosei Heptares Ltd., Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Domain Therapeutics SA, Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Escient Pharmaceuticals Inc., Structure Therapeutics, Septerna.

Major companies operating in the G-protein-coupled receptor market are focusing on developing new assay kits to help further GPCR (G-protein-coupled receptor) therapeutic discovery. Assay kits are sets of reagents and materials used to perform a specific analytical procedure or test.

Segments:

1) By Product: Cell Lines, Detection Kits, Cell Culture Reagents, Ligands

2) By Assay: CAMP Functional Assays, Calcium Functional Assays, ß-Arrestin Functional Assays, Radioligand Binding and GTP?S Functional Assays, Internalization Assays, Trafficking Assays

3) By Applications: Cancer Research, CNS Research, Metabolic Research, Cardiovascular Research, Inflammation Research, Respiratory Research, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the g-protein coupled receptors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of g-protein coupled receptors.

G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market Definition

G-protein coupled receptors refer to a kind of membrane receptor also known as seven-(pass)-transmembrane receptors. These are present in the cell membrane and are in charge of binding extracellular chemicals and sending signals from these substances to an intracellular molecule. GPCRs are the largest family of membrane proteins and mediate most cellular responses to hormones and neurotransmitters, and being responsible for vision, olfaction, and taste.

G-Protein Coupled Receptors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The G-Protein Coupled Receptors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on g-protein coupled receptors market size, g-protein coupled receptors market drivers and trends, g-protein coupled receptors market major players, g-protein coupled receptors competitors' revenues, g-protein coupled receptors market positioning, and g-protein coupled receptors market growth across geographies. The g-protein coupled receptors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-melt-based-adhesives-global-market-report

Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Single Board Computer Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027