Gout Therapeutics Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.41 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.5%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gout therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.54 billion in 2023 to $2.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of gout, changed lifestyle and dietary patterns, high blood pressure and diabetes prevalence, development of xanthine oxidase inhibitors, patient education initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gout therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising healthcare expenditure, advancements in drug delivery systems, emerging novel therapies, government initiatives for chronic disease management, patient advocacy and support groups.

Growth Driver Of The Gout Therapeutics Market

The rising occurrence of gout is expected to propel the growth of the gout therapeutics market going forward. Gout refers to an inflammatory arthritis condition that causes pain and swelling in joints. Gout therapeutics treat and relieve pain, swelling, and tenderness in joints. As a result, the rising occurrence of gout is expected to boost sales in the gout therapeutics market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gout therapeutics market include AbbVie Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, AstraZeneca PLC, LG Chem Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sandoz, Eisai Co. Ltd., Horizon Pharma PLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, JW Pharmaceutical Corp, Lannett Company Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Selecta Biosciences Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Avion Pharmaceuticals LLC, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., Teijin Pharma Limited, Romeg Therapeutics LLC., CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Shanton Pharma.

Major companies operating in the gout therapeutics market are developing innovative products such as corticotropin to enhance product offerings and gain a competitive advantage. Corticotropin, commonly known as adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), is a hormone made up of peptides secreted by the anterior pituitary gland when subjected to low cortisol levels in the blood.

Segments:

1) By Type: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroid, Diuretics

2) By Treatment: Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitor, Uricosuria Medication

3) By Disease Condition: Acute, Chronic

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gout therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of gout therapeutics.

Gout Therapeutics Market Definition

Gout therapeutics refers to medication that exerts therapeutic effects in treating the disease condition known as gout, or inflammatory arthritis, which causes pain and swelling in joints. Gout therapeutics treat and relieve pain, swelling, and tenderness in joints.

The main types of gout therapeutics are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and diuretics. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) refer to drugs or medicines used for reducing inflammation, relieving pain, and bringing down a hot temperature. The various treatment includes xanthine oxidase inhibitor, and uricosuria medication used for various disease conditions such as acute, and chronic. These are used by various end-users such as hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

