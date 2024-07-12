Data Center Accelerator Market size worth USD 106.06 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 23.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Data Center Accelerator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 19.25 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 106.06 Billion by the end of the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=32479
Revolutionizing Data Center Accelerator Market: Market Insights and Future Outlook
In an era dominated by digital transformations, data centers stand at the core of technological advancement. Within this landscape, the market for data center accelerators has emerged as a critical domain, revolutionizing computational capabilities and reshaping the future of IT infrastructure. This market research analysis provides invaluable insights into market trends, driving factors, and the future landscape of the data center accelerator sector.
Market Overview
Data center accelerators, comprising both hardware and software components, are pivotal in enhancing overall computer performance through the processing of visual data. These accelerators not only boost computational prowess but also fuel the escalating demand for data centers powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-based services. Such technologies play a fundamental role in augmenting data center performance, making them indispensable in the digital age.
Market Drivers
The market for data center accelerators is set for exponential growth, driven by several key factors:
1. Escalating Demand for AI Applications: The growing need for AI applications in High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers is a significant driver. AI-driven services such as machine learning, voice recognition, and fraud detection are increasingly reliant on the enhanced processing capabilities provided by data center accelerators.
2. Adoption of Cloud-Based Services: The widespread adoption of cloud-based services forms the bedrock of market growth. Companies are increasingly offering machine learning as a cloud service, providing scalable and efficient solutions for various applications, including recommendation engines and data analytics.
3. Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)-Based Accelerators: FPGA-based accelerators have emerged as promising avenues, offering lucrative opportunities within the market landscape. These accelerators provide flexibility and high performance, making them attractive options for data center deployments.
4. HVDC Transmission: HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) transmission is key to global energy networks, supporting the efficient and reliable transmission of electricity. This technology is crucial in powering data centers, particularly those with high energy demands driven by advanced accelerators.
Market Outlook
Despite promising prospects, the data center accelerator market faces challenges:
• Cost and Feasibility: The higher cost associated with accelerators and limited feasibility for small enterprises pose hurdles. However, strategic considerations and innovative approaches are expected to mitigate these challenges, ensuring sustainable growth.
• Geographical Trends: Geographically, the Asia Pacific region stands out as a key market, propelled by a preference for hybrid cloud deployment. This region is expected to play a significant role in shaping the future landscape of the data center accelerator market.
Data Center Accelerator Market Key Players:
A comprehensive analysis of the market includes insights into key industry players such as Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation Cisco Systems Inc., and Xilinx Inc.
Global Data Center Accelerator Market Segment Analysis
Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Data Center Accelerator Market into Processor Type, Application, And Geography.
• Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor Type
o CPU
o GPU
o FPGA
o ASIC
• Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application
o Deep learning training
o Public cloud interface
o Enterprise interface
• Data Center Accelerator Market, by Geography
o North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
U.K
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
o ROW
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Latest Developments
In June 2022, Micron announced the launch of the Micron 5400 SATA SSD, the leading edge 176-layer process technology to data center SATA platforms. The 5400 SSD represents the 11th generation data center SATA SSD from Micron. It is a proven and stable architecture trusted for generations by all major server OEMs.
In June 2022, Qualcomm revved up its leadership in AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) with the Qualcomm AI Stack. Qualcomm AI Stack brings together and elevates their best AI software offerings. It provides a one-stop shop for OEMs, giving them easy access to a wide range of AI software tools compatible with various intelligent devices.
Visualize Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.
With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.
VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.
Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=32479
Revolutionizing Data Center Accelerator Market: Market Insights and Future Outlook
In an era dominated by digital transformations, data centers stand at the core of technological advancement. Within this landscape, the market for data center accelerators has emerged as a critical domain, revolutionizing computational capabilities and reshaping the future of IT infrastructure. This market research analysis provides invaluable insights into market trends, driving factors, and the future landscape of the data center accelerator sector.
Market Overview
Data center accelerators, comprising both hardware and software components, are pivotal in enhancing overall computer performance through the processing of visual data. These accelerators not only boost computational prowess but also fuel the escalating demand for data centers powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-based services. Such technologies play a fundamental role in augmenting data center performance, making them indispensable in the digital age.
Market Drivers
The market for data center accelerators is set for exponential growth, driven by several key factors:
1. Escalating Demand for AI Applications: The growing need for AI applications in High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers is a significant driver. AI-driven services such as machine learning, voice recognition, and fraud detection are increasingly reliant on the enhanced processing capabilities provided by data center accelerators.
2. Adoption of Cloud-Based Services: The widespread adoption of cloud-based services forms the bedrock of market growth. Companies are increasingly offering machine learning as a cloud service, providing scalable and efficient solutions for various applications, including recommendation engines and data analytics.
3. Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)-Based Accelerators: FPGA-based accelerators have emerged as promising avenues, offering lucrative opportunities within the market landscape. These accelerators provide flexibility and high performance, making them attractive options for data center deployments.
4. HVDC Transmission: HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) transmission is key to global energy networks, supporting the efficient and reliable transmission of electricity. This technology is crucial in powering data centers, particularly those with high energy demands driven by advanced accelerators.
Market Outlook
Despite promising prospects, the data center accelerator market faces challenges:
• Cost and Feasibility: The higher cost associated with accelerators and limited feasibility for small enterprises pose hurdles. However, strategic considerations and innovative approaches are expected to mitigate these challenges, ensuring sustainable growth.
• Geographical Trends: Geographically, the Asia Pacific region stands out as a key market, propelled by a preference for hybrid cloud deployment. This region is expected to play a significant role in shaping the future landscape of the data center accelerator market.
Data Center Accelerator Market Key Players:
A comprehensive analysis of the market includes insights into key industry players such as Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation Cisco Systems Inc., and Xilinx Inc.
Global Data Center Accelerator Market Segment Analysis
Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Data Center Accelerator Market into Processor Type, Application, And Geography.
• Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor Type
o CPU
o GPU
o FPGA
o ASIC
• Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application
o Deep learning training
o Public cloud interface
o Enterprise interface
• Data Center Accelerator Market, by Geography
o North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
U.K
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
o ROW
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Latest Developments
In June 2022, Micron announced the launch of the Micron 5400 SATA SSD, the leading edge 176-layer process technology to data center SATA platforms. The 5400 SSD represents the 11th generation data center SATA SSD from Micron. It is a proven and stable architecture trusted for generations by all major server OEMs.
In June 2022, Qualcomm revved up its leadership in AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) with the Qualcomm AI Stack. Qualcomm AI Stack brings together and elevates their best AI software offerings. It provides a one-stop shop for OEMs, giving them easy access to a wide range of AI software tools compatible with various intelligent devices.
Visualize Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.
With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.
VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.
Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
+1 650-781-4080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube