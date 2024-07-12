AndaSeat Offers $30 Discount on All Chairs for PRIME DAY
AndaSeat, known for its premium ergonomic gaming furniture, announces a special promotion for PRIME DAY, offering a $30 discount on all chairs.
SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AndaSeat, known for its premium ergonomic gaming furniture, announces a special promotion for PRIME DAY, offering a $30 discount on all chairs. This promotion aims to provide gamers, professionals, and enthusiasts with an opportunity to enhance their seating comfort with AndaSeat's renowned products.
— Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat
The PRIME DAY promotion includes popular models such as the Kaiser 4 series, Kaiser 3 Pro, and FlyQuest Edition. These chairs are designed to meet the needs of modern users who seek both comfort and performance.
Kaiser 4 Series: The Kaiser 4 is celebrated for its advanced ergonomic features, making it a standout choice for both gamers and professionals. This model includes:
Adjustable Lumbar Support: Tailors support to the natural curve of your spine, reducing fatigue during long gaming or working sessions.
Multi-Functional Tilt Mechanism: Allows users to recline, rock, and lock the chair at their preferred angle, providing maximum flexibility and comfort.
High-Density Foam Padding: Ensures a plush seating experience that retains its shape over time, offering long-lasting comfort and support.
Robust Construction: Built with premium materials that ensure durability and long-term use, the Kaiser 4 is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use.
Kaiser 3 Pro: The Kaiser 3 Pro takes comfort and customization to the next level with features such as:
Enhanced Lumbar Support: Provides even greater lower back support to help maintain proper posture.
Wider Seat Base: Accommodates users of various sizes, ensuring a comfortable fit for all.
Customizable Armrests: 4D armrests can be adjusted in height, width, depth, and angle to match the user’s ergonomic needs.
Luxury Upholstery: The chair is upholstered in high-quality, breathable fabric or premium leather, offering a sophisticated look and feel.
FlyQuest Edition: For esports enthusiasts, the FlyQuest Edition combines the ergonomic benefits of AndaSeat chairs with a unique design inspired by the FlyQuest esports team. This edition includes:
Dynamic Aesthetics: Featuring the FlyQuest team’s colors and logo, this chair is perfect for fans and gamers who want to showcase their support.
Superior Comfort: Includes all the ergonomic features of AndaSeat chairs, such as adjustable lumbar support and high-density foam padding, ensuring comfort during extended gaming sessions.
Commitment to Quality
“We are pleased to offer this PRIME DAY promotion,” said Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. “Our focus is on providing ergonomic solutions that enhance the user experience. This promotion allows more people to benefit from our high-quality chairs.”
AndaSeat is dedicated to maintaining high standards in ergonomic design, ensuring that each chair provides superior support and comfort. With a user base of over millions worldwide, AndaSeat continues to innovate in the field of ergonomic furniture.
About AndaSeat
Founded in 2007 by Lin Zhou, AndaSeat started with the production of high-end racing seats. Inspired by the racing spirit, the company expanded into the gaming furniture market to offer comfort and performance to a broader audience. AndaSeat is committed to creating ergonomic solutions that enhance productivity and well-being.
