Diabetic Retinopathy Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diabetic retinopathy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.89 billion in 2023 to $8.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, growing awareness about diabetic retinopathy, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The diabetic retinopathy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine approaches, expansion of telemedicine services, development of novel therapeutic interventions, adoption of point-of-care testing, remote patient monitoring.

Growth Driver Of The Diabetic Retinopathy Market

The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market going forward. Diabetes refers to a long-term metabolic disease that causes high blood glucose levels. The rise in the prevalence of diabetes is mainly driven by overweight, obesity, genetics, and physical inactivity, whereas patients with diabetes have too much sugar in their blood, which can damage the retina, which is part of the eye that detects light and sends signals to your brain through a nerve in the back of eye.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the diabetic retinopathy market include Pfizer Inc., F-Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Icon Bioscience Inc., Allergan plc., Genentech Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Optos Plc., Quantel Medical SAS, NIDEK Co. Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Alimera Science Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kodiak Sciences Inc., Sirnaomics Inc., Oxurion NV, Graybug Vision Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Major companies operating in the diabetic retinopathy market are focused on partnerships to increase their profitability in the market. Partnerships in diabetic retinopathy refer to collaborative efforts between various stakeholders, such as healthcare providers, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and advocacy groups, to address the challenges associated with diabetic retinopathy.

Segments:

1) By Type: Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

2) By Treatment: Anti-VEGF Drugs, Intraocular Steroid Injection, Laser Photocoagulation, Vitreoretinal Surgery

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the diabetic retinopathy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of diabetic retinopathy.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Definition

Diabetic retinopathy is an eye condition that can lead to blindness and vision loss in people with diabetes, affecting blood vessels in the retina and the light-sensitive tissue layer in the back of the eye. It commonly causes diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular glaucoma.

The main diabetic retinopathy types are proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Proliferative diabetic retinopathy refers to the advanced stage in which aberrant new blood vessels develop on the retina's surface. The various treatment methods are anti-vegf drugs, intraocular steroid injection, laser photocoagulation, and vitreoretinal surgery used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Diabetic Retinopathy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diabetic retinopathy market size, diabetic retinopathy market drivers and trends, diabetic retinopathy market major players, diabetic retinopathy competitors' revenues, diabetic retinopathy market positioning, and diabetic retinopathy market growth across geographies. The diabetic retinopathy market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

