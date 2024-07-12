Global Doxorubicin Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Doxorubicin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The doxorubicin market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.23 billion in 2023 to $1.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to chemotherapy advancements, oncology treatment standard, clinical efficacy, patient survival rates, physician recommendations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The doxorubicin market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine advancements, targeted drug delivery systems, immunotherapy combinations, genomic and biomarker research, precision oncology growth.

Growth Driver Of The Doxorubicin Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the doxorubicin market forward. Cancer is a group of diseases in which cells grow abnormally and uncontrollably. Doxorubicin is a common antibiotic used in chemotherapy to treat distinct types of cancers, as it limits the growth of cancer cells by damaging their DNA. The growing incidence of cancer has led to a higher demand for doxorubicin.

Doxorubicin Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the doxorubicin market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Baxter International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hospira Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., VHB Life Sciences Limited, Xi'an International Healthcare Factory Co. Ltd., Accord Healthcare Ltd., TTY Biopharm Company Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Neon Laboratories Limited, APP Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Transo-Pharm Handels GmbH, LGM Pharma, Zhejiang Hisun Pharma, Actavis Pharma, Celon Laboratories Limited, Samarth Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the doxorubicin market is focused on developing innovative drug to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2023, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, an India-based pharmaceutical company, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection in the US market. Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection is a treatment for ovarian and breast cancer. With this approval, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will be able to market and distribute the medicine in the United States, giving patients access to a new therapeutic option for various forms of cancer. Pre-clinical studies, clinical trials, and the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA to demonstrate the drug's safety and efficacy were all part of the approval process.

Doxorubicin Market Segments:

1) By Drug Formulation: Lyophilized Powder, Doxorubicin Injection

2) By Application: Breast Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Sarcoma, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the doxorubicin market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of doxorubicin.

Doxorubicin Market Definition

Doxorubicin is a powerful chemotherapy medication that belongs to a class of drugs known as anthracyclines and works by interfering with the DNA and RNA synthesis in cancer cells, preventing their growth and division. It is used for the chemotherapy treatment of distinct types of cancer.

The main forms of doxorubicin drugs are lyophilized powder and doxorubicin injection. Lyophilized doxorubicin powder refers to a form of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin that has been freeze-dried to remove its water content. Lyophilization is used to make preservation easier and the drug more stable and long-lasting. These drugs are used to treat breast cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, leukemia, multiple myeloma, and others and are sold at hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Doxorubicin Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Doxorubicin Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on doxorubicin market size, doxorubicin market drivers and trends, doxorubicin market major players, doxorubicin competitors' revenues, doxorubicin market positioning, and doxorubicin market growth across geographies. The doxorubicin market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

