Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence platforms market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.83 billion in 2023 to $15.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing availability of big data, evolution of machine learning algorithms, integration of cloud computing, industry-specific applications, growing talent pool.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence platforms market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $40.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai democratization, exponential growth of iot devices, advancements in natural language processing (nlp), focus on explainability and trustworthiness, edge ai integration.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13596&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market

The growth of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence platform market going forward. The automotive industry encompasses businesses involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing and selling of motor vehicles. AI platforms are used to predict potential equipment failures in vehicles by analyzing data from sensors, detecting patterns, and forecasting maintenance needs. This helps prevent breakdowns and reduces downtime.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-platforms-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence platforms market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), salesforce.com inc., Siemens AG, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, NEXT IT CORPORATION, Kasisto Inc., Enlitic Inc., Premonition LLC, iCarbonX Corporation, Absolutdata Ltd., Rainbird Technologies Inc., Mindmeld Inc., H2O.ai, Ayasdi Inc., General Vision Inc..

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence platform market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies, such as AI-powered decision-making platforms, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI-powered decision-making platform is a technology solution that leverages artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning capabilities to analyze data, derive insights, and provide recommendations or automated decisions.

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Segments:

1) By Component: Artificial Intelligence Tools, Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Platforms, Artificial Intelligence Natural Language Processing Platforms, Artificial Intelligence Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-based AI Platforms, On-premise AI Platforms

3) By Application: Forecasts And Prescriptive Models, Chatbots, Speech Recognition, Text Recognition, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), IT And Telecom, Automotive, Education, Media And Entertainment, Transportation, Retail And E-Commerce, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence platforms market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence platforms.

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Definition

An artificial intelligence platform is a unified set of tools, frameworks and services created to simplify the development, deployment, and management of artificial intelligence applications. These platforms are utilized for creating and deploying machine learning models, automating complex tasks and enhancing decision-making processes.

The main forms of artificial intelligence platforms are artificial intelligence tools, artificial intelligence machine learning platforms, artificial intelligence natural language processing platforms, and artificial intelligence services. Artificial intelligence tools refer to a diverse set of software applications, algorithms, and frameworks designed to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. This can be deployed on cloud-based AI platforms and on-premise AI platforms. These are used by various applications such as forecasts and prescriptive models, chatbots, speech recognition, text recognition, and others, and are used by various industry verticals like manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), IT and telecom, automotive, education, media and entertainment, transportation, retail and e-commerce, and others.

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence Platforms Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence platforms market size, artificial intelligence platforms market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence platforms market major players, artificial intelligence platforms competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence platforms market positioning, and artificial intelligence platforms market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence platforms market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-diabetes-management-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-asset-management-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-accounting-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

