Drone Camera Global Market 2024 To Reach $32.85 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 30.5%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drone camera market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.67 billion in 2023 to $11.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of consumer drones, surge in aerial photography and videography, professional applications in filmmaking, applications in agriculture and surveying, government and defense usage.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The drone camera market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration into commercial and industrial sectors, expansion of drone-based services, emergence of autonomous drones, continued growth in consumer applications.

Growth Driver Of The Drone Camera Market

The increase in the use of drones in several industries is expected to propel the growth of the drone camera market in the coming future. Drones are any automated aerial aircraft that accept small orders from their pilots or depend on technology for autonomous flying. The increase in the use of drones in several industries like agriculture, construction, and the military is expanding the drone camera market as they increase accuracy, give safer alternatives for workers, and promote efficiency.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the drone camera market include Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, DJI, GoPro Inc., Yuneec International, AeroVironment Inc., Yuneec, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Parrot Drone SAS, Wingtra, Flyability, AEE Technology, Skydio Inc., Autel Robotics, CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd., Wingcopter, Quantum-Systems GmbH, Auterion, PrecisionHawk, Freefly Systems, Delair, Aerialtronics, AiDrones GmbH, Ehang, UVify, Walkera.

Major companies operating in the drone camera market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to expand their strategic partnerships to provide automated and comprehensive fleet data management for the Sony Airpeak S1 Drone with mirrorless cameras. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Type: SD Camera, HD Camera

2) By Resolution: 12 MP, 12 to 20 MP, 20 to 32 MP, 32 MP, and above

3) By Application: Photography And Videography, Thermal Imaging, Surveillance

4) By End User: Commercial, Military, Homeland security

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the drone camera market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of drone camera.

Drone Camera Market Definition

A drone camera is a device fitted in a drone that is used to record videos or take images while flying. The objective of drone cameras is to provide a viewpoint that is impossible to see from the ground, occasionally in inaccessible or dangerous settings for humans. It also provides the user with an aerial view of various surfaces.

The main types of drone cameras are SD cameras and HD cameras. SD stands for standard definition and refers to camera quality with a pixel resolution of 240P or 480P. A video image's pixels are the distinct digital dots that make up the movie. The various resolution includes 12 MP, 12 to 20 MP, 20 to 32 MP, and 32 MP and above, and various application of drone cameras include photography and videography, thermal imaging, surveillance, and various end-user including commercial, military, and homeland security.

