Electric Kick Scooter Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

The Business Research Company's Electric Kick Scooter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric kick scooter market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.74 billion in 2023 to $3.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to last-mile transportation solution, urbanization, environmental sustainability, government initiatives and regulations, consumer demand for tech-enabled mobility.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electric kick scooter market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovation in design and features, expansion of micro-mobility services, evolving infrastructure support, integration with public transportation, rising concerns about air quality.

Growth Driver Of The Electric Kick Scooter Market

The surge in popularity of electric vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the electric kick scooter market going forward. An electric vehicle (EV) refers to a vehicle that can move forward using an electric motor that draws power from a battery and can be externally charged. Electric kick scooters are preferred over other electric scooters as they are safe, practical, simple to use, and environmentally beneficial.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electric kick scooter market include Accell Group, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd., YADEA Technology Group Co Ltd., Rad Power Bikes, Govecs AG, Xiaomi Corporation, Segway Inc., Razor USA LLC, Swagtron, Blix Electric Bikes, Dualtron, iconBIT Ltd., Gyroor, E-TWOW Scooters, Globber Scooters, Hiboy, NIU Technologies, Inokim Inc., Apollo Scooters Co., GOTRAX, Levy Electric Scooters, Kaabo, EMOVE, Evercross, Evolv Rides, Fiido, Fluid Freeride, Gpad, Zhejiang Okai Vehicle Co. Ltd..

Major companies operating in the electric kick scooter market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to produce limited-edition electric kick scooters. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Type: Foldable Kick Scooters, Off-Road Kick Scooters, All-Terrain Kick Scooters, Three-Wheel Kick Scooters, Other Types

2) By Battery Type: Sealed Lead Acid (SLA), Lithium Ion (Li-Ion), Other Battery Types

3) By Voltage: Less Than 25V, 25V To 50V, More Than 50V

4) By Application: Personal, Rental

5) By End User: Kids, Adults

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the electric kick scooter market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of electric kick scooter.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Definition

An electric kick-scooter refers to a two-wheeled electric vehicle with a 24 km/h top speed and an electric motor with no more than 500 watts. It is widely used due to its portability, eco-friendliness, and lightweight.

The main electric kick scooter types are foldable kick scooters, off-road kick scooters, all-terrain kick scooters, three-wheel kick scooters, and others. A foldable kick scooter refers to a kick scooter that can be folded. The battery types are sealed lead acid (SLA), lithium ion (li-ion), and others with various voltages such as less than 25v, 25v to 50v, and more than 50v. The applications are personal, and rental used by kids, and adults.

