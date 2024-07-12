Chiplets Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Chiplets Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The chiplets market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $64.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chiplets market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.44 billion in 2023 to $7.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to semiconductor industry growth, healthcare sector expansion, electronics manufacturing, stringent regulatory standards, globalization of supply chains.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chiplets market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $64.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing demand in the food industry, advanced manufacturing techniques, global health concerns, stricter environmental regulations.

Growth Driver Of The Chiplets Market

Rising demand for electronic gadgets is expected to propel the chiplets market going forward. Electronic gadgets refer to devices or tools that utilize electronic components and technology to perform specific functions. Chiplets provide a more adaptable, economical, and scalable method of creating and producing electronic gadgets, meeting the growing complexity and needs of contemporary technologies.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chiplets market include Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Intel Corporation, IBM, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., United Microelectronics Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Synopsys Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Xilinx Inc., ALPHAWAVE SEMI, Tenstorrent, Ayar Labs Inc., Kandou Bus SA, SiFive Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Ranovus, Netronome, X-Celeprint, NHanced Semiconductors, Rain Neuromorphics, Eliyan, Chipuller.

Major companies operating in the chiplets market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as 5G technology to strengthen their position.

Segments:

1) By Processor: Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Application Processing Unit (APU), Artificial Intelligence Application-specific Integrated Circuit (AI ASIC) Coprocessor

2) By Packaging Technology: System-in-Package (SiP), Flip Chip Scale Package (FCSP), Flip Chip Ball Grid Array (FCBGA), 2.5D/3D, Wafer-Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP), Fan-Out (FO)

3) By End-User: Enterprise Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Automotive, Military and Aerospace, Others End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the chiplets market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of chiplets.

Chiplets Market Definition

Chiplets refer to individual semiconductor components or functional blocks that are manufactured separately and then assembled to create a larger integrated circuit (IC) or system. They are used in various applications across the semiconductor industry for designing and manufacturing integrated circuits.

The main processors of chiplets market are field programmable gate array (FPGA), graphics processing unit (GPU), central processing unit (CPU), application processing unit (APU), and artificial intelligence application-specific integrated circuit (AI ASIC) coprocessor. The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is a specific type of integrated circuit that may be programmed or reprogrammed after it is manufactured. The various packaging technologies are system-in-package (SiP), flip chip scale package (FCSP), flip chip ball grid array (FCBGA), 2.5d/3d, wafer-level chip scale package (WLCSP), and fan-out (FO) and used by various end-users such as enterprise electronics, consumer electronics, industrial automation, healthcare, automotive, military and aerospace, and others.

Chiplets Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Chiplets Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chiplets market size, chiplets market drivers and trends, chiplets market major players, chiplets competitors' revenues, chiplets market positioning, and chiplets market growth across geographies. The chiplets market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

