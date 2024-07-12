Glycomic Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Glycomic Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glycomic therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $141.31 billion in 2023 to $163.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of glycan significance, rise in chronic diseases, drug development for rare diseases, collaborations in glycomics research.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The glycomic therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $301.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding knowledge of glycan biology, precision medicine approaches, rising interest in immunotherapy, increased funding for rare diseases research, emergence of glycan biomarkers.

Growth Driver Of The Glycomic Therapeutics Market

The increase in the prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the growth of the glycomic therapeutics market. Diabetes is a chronic medical condition that affects the body's ability to regulate blood sugar (glucose) levels. In diabetes, alterations in glycans have been observed, which can contribute to insulin resistance and other metabolic abnormalities. Specific glycan patterns serve as biomarkers for diagnosing diabetes, predicting its progression, and monitoring treatment responses.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the glycomic therapeutics market include F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck KGaA, ICON PLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMS Bio, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Promega Corporation, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Vector Laboratories, New England Biolabs Inc., Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Genovis AB, Ray Biotech Life Inc., IEC Group, Ludger Ltd., Z Biotech LLC, Alzheon Inc., GlycoMar Limited.

Major companies operating in the glycomic therapeutics sector are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions, such as screening kits to advance glycobiology research and exploration. A screening kit is essentially a pre-packaged set of tools and materials designed to perform a preliminary test for the presence or absence of a specific substance, condition, or property.

Segments:

1) By Class: Isolated, Synthetic

2) By Structures: Glycoproteins, Targeting Sialic Acid, Proteoglycans, Targeting Glycosaminoglycans, Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI)-Anchored Proteins And Heparin Based Glycans, Targeting Glycosphingolipids, Other Structures

3) By Mode Of Action: Inhibits Neuraminidase, Inhibits Heparanase And Selectins And Blocks Interactions Between Growth Factors And Heparan Sulfate, Erythropoietin And Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Inhibits Glucosylceramide Synthase, Interleukin 1, 2 And 3, Beta And Gamma Interferons, Other Mode Of Action

4) By Indications: Thrombosis And Chemoprophylaxis, Anemia, Anti-Adhesive And Anti-Inflammatory, Cataracts, Gaucher’s Disease, Mps-1 And IV, Cancer, Alzheimer’s Disease, Influenza Type A And B, Other Indications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the glycomic therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of glycomic therapeutics.

Glycomic Therapeutics Market Definition

Glycomic therapeutics refers to the development of glycomics-based approaches in the field of therapeutics. Glycome is the complete set of glycans in a cell or organism, which is important for unraveling the complexity of biological systems and their implications for health and disease. Glycan plays important roles in various biological processes, including cell signaling, immune response, and disease development.

