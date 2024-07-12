Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,746 in the last 365 days.

Remediation

The Bureau of Environmental Remediation provides assessments and cleanup assistance at contaminated sites to facilitate redevelopment of contaminated sites; emergency response to pollutant spills, natural disasters or coal mine subsidence; regulatory oversight of activities at contaminated sites and permitting of regulated facilities to ensure proper design and pollution prevention.

We promote the restoration and remediation of contaminated property and redevelopment of under-utilized properties. We partner with federal, state and local government, businesses and residents to meet our goal to restore contaminated property to safe conditions. Learn more about our policies and programs:

You just read:

Remediation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more