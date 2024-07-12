The Bureau of Environmental Remediation provides assessments and cleanup assistance at contaminated sites to facilitate redevelopment of contaminated sites; emergency response to pollutant spills, natural disasters or coal mine subsidence; regulatory oversight of activities at contaminated sites and permitting of regulated facilities to ensure proper design and pollution prevention.

We promote the restoration and remediation of contaminated property and redevelopment of under-utilized properties. We partner with federal, state and local government, businesses and residents to meet our goal to restore contaminated property to safe conditions. Learn more about our policies and programs: