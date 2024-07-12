Submit Release
Water

The Bureau of Water administers programs related to public water supplies, wastewater treatment systems, the disposal of sewage and nonpoint sources of pollution. Programs are designed to provide safe drinking water, prevent water pollution and ensure compliance with state and federal laws and regulations such as the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act.

Current and former Bureau of Water Directors reflect on the impact of the Clean Water Act, in honor of the 50th anniversary on October 18, 2022.

