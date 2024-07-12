Green Coffee Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Green Coffee Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The green coffee market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $36.52 billion in 2023 to $38.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization of coffee trade, growing coffee consumption, rising specialty coffee trend, emergence of coffee culture, climate and geographic factors.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The green coffee market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $45.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change adaptation, increasing demand for organic coffee, emergence of cold brew coffee, shift towards single-origin and micro-lot coffees, health and wellness.

Growth Driver Of The Green Coffee Market

The increasing consumption of coffee is expected to drive the growth of the green coffee market. Green coffee provides various health benefits. It contains high levels of chlorogenic acid, a compound that has been shown to have many health benefits. It assists with weight loss and blood sugar control.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the green coffee market include Nestle SA, Louis Dreyfus Company BV, The Coca-Cola Company, Starbucks Corporation, The Kraft Heinz Company, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., JDE Peet's N.V., The J.M. Smucker Company, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., Tata Coffee, Coffee Holding Co. Inc., Neumann Kaffee Gruppe, Massimo Zanetti Industries S.A., Merchants of Green Coffee, Green Coffee Company, Cascade Coffee LLC, Sucafina, Klatch Coffee Inc., Volcafe Ltd., Nordic Approach AS, The Bean Coffee Company, Herbal Bioactives LLP, ECOM Agroindustrial Corp. Limited.

Major companies operating in the green coffee market are focused on innovative products, such as miniature coffee roasters, to apply new green technology to redefine the way coffee lovers indulge in their favorite beverage. The fully autonomous mini-roaster is designed to introduce on-demand roasting of raw green coffee beans.

Segments:

1) By Type: Green Unroasted Coffee, Lean Green Coffee, Other Types

2) By Coffee Bean: Coffee Arabica, Coffee Robusta, Other Coffee Beans

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Department Stores, Specialty Shops, Online, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End Use: Retail, Coffee Cafes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the green coffee market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of green coffee.

Green Coffee Market Definition

Green coffee refers to unroasted coffee beans that have been harvested from coffee plants but have not undergone the roasting process. These beans are typically light green or yellowish and have a higher content of certain compounds, such as chlorogenic acid, compared to roasted coffee beans. It has health benefits, including weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and reduced inflammation. It is especially used for dietary supplements.

