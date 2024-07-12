Global Biodegradable Detergents Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Biodegradable Detergents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $7.7 billion in 2023 to $8.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biodegradable detergents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.7 billion in 2023 to $8.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental awareness, stringent environmental regulations, sustainable consumer preferences, reduced impact on water systems, consumer education and awareness campaigns.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biodegradable detergents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to green product market growth, rising eco-conscious consumer base, circular economy practices, government incentives and regulations, plant-based ingredients.

Growth Driver Of The Biodegradable Detergents Market

Increasing water pollution is expected to propel the growth of the biodegradable detergent market going forward. Water pollution refers to spreading pollutants into subterranean groundwater or bodies of water such as lakes, streams, rivers, and estuaries. A biodegradable detergent dissolves into harmless substances, reducing the amount of harmful chemicals released into water bodies and promoting eco-friendly cleaning practices while protecting aquatic ecosystems.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biodegradable detergents market include BASF SE, Procter and Gamble (P&G), Unilever PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Kao Corporation, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight, Lion Corporation, The Honest Company Inc., Nirma Limited, Branch Basics, Sun & Earth Corporation, Attitude Living, Cot's Wash Inc., Greenology Products LLC, Frank T Ross And Sons Ltd., Earth Breeze, If You Care, Better Life, Sutherland Products Inc., Grab Green, Eco Nuts, Bi-O-Kleen Industries Inc., Elements Brands, Vaska, Bio Pac Inc., GreenShield Organic.

Major companies operating in the biodegradable detergent market are increasing their focus on introducing new-generation laundry capsules to gain a competitive edge. The new generation of laundry capsules refers to innovative and advanced laundry detergent capsules designed to provide improved performance, convenience, and sustainability compared to traditional laundry detergents.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Powder, Liquid, Gel, Pods Or Tablets

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Industrial, Household

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biodegradable detergents market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of biodegradable detergents.

Biodegradable Detergents Market Definition

Biodegradable detergents refer to cleansing agents that contain straight hydrocarbon chains that microbes can quickly decompose. These detergents are formulated with environmentally friendly natural materials that naturally deteriorate over time, which can help mitigate water pollution and minimize non-degradable refuse.

The main product types of biodegradable detergents are powder, liquid, gel, pods, or tablets. Gel-based biodegradable detergents offer effective cleaning with a thicker, more concentrated formula, reducing the need for excess water in the cleaning process. These are distributed through various distribution channels such as online, supermarket or hypermarket, convenience stores, independent retailers, and others. These are used in various applications such as industrial, and household.

Biodegradable Detergents Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biodegradable Detergents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biodegradable detergents market size, biodegradable detergents market drivers and trends, biodegradable detergents market major players, biodegradable detergents competitors' revenues, biodegradable detergents market positioning, and biodegradable detergents market growth across geographies. The biodegradable detergents market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

